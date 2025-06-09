Liverpool are currently working towards the transfers of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez but the transfer window deadline is looming before it reopens next week.

The summer transfer window is a little different this year to accommodate the Club World Cup, with a mini window added for clubs to complete their business.

The early window opened on June 1 and will close at 7pm (BST) on Tuesday, enabling teams in the Club World Cup to register players for the tournament.

Liverpool, of course, have already taken advantage themselves despite not competing in the United States this summer by signing Jeremie Frimpong.

It is a short wait, however, before it reopens on June 16 and then closes on September 1, after the new Premier League season has already got underway.

So although the window does shut on Tuesday, it will not stop Liverpool’s pursuit of Wirtz or Kerkez – it simply means neither can be registered as squad members if a deal sheet is not completed by Tuesday evening.

Thankfully, there are less than six days between the two windows and it will not throw a spanner in the works as negotiations will continue over Liverpool’s transfer targets.

Wirtz and Kerkez deals

The club saw their third bid worth up to £113 million for Wirtz rejected by Bayer Leverkusen but optimism remains that a deal is within reach, with the German side reported to want a package of at least £118 million.

The 22-year-old has chosen Anfield as his destination this summer and the Times‘ Paul Joyce reported on Sunday that “the expectation remains” a deal will be struck.

A deal of this magnitude was never to be completed swiftly and although the consistent non-updates can prove tiresome, a breakthrough looms for a club record transfer.

As for Kerkez, Liverpool remain in contact with Bournemouth – the Cherries value the left-back at £45 million but Richard Hughes will be keen to drive that figure down.

The duo are the current priorities for the Reds who are also expected to be in the market for a striker this summer, in addition to sanctioning a handful of exits.

Whether either are officially concluded before Tuesday’s ‘deadline’ remains to be seen but if not you can still expect updates, if there are any, over deals being agreed before the window reopens.