LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool reject Barcelona approach to sign Luis Diaz

Liverpool have told Barcelona that Luis Diaz is not for sale, following an approach from the Spanish champions, though a significant bid could still change things.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that Barcelona made contact with Liverpool to discuss a possible deal for Diaz, who they have coveted for a long time.

But their response was “unequivocal,” with the Catalan club “immediately informed that no appetite exists to trade a squad member who head coach Arne Slot is planning with for the 2025/26 season.”

This comes following a wider brief on Wednesday that Liverpool were baffled by ongoing reports over Diaz’s future, insisting he is not for sale.

However, the situation remains a confusing one as the club are so far taking the stance that they would prefer to “maximise his performance value” over the final two years of Diaz’s contract “even if that means exiting as a free agent.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 6, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal to make the score 3-2 during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diaz turned 28 in January and will be 30 by the time his current deal expires, and the Times‘ Paul Joyce this week claimed Liverpool have “no plans to open talks” over an extension.

The insistence is that Diaz will remain a Liverpool player, but writing on X, Ornstein added that this will be the case “unless bids land to change [their] stance.”

While Barcelona have been knocked back in their approach they are not the only club credited with an interest in the Colombian this summer.

Liverpool could be luring Saudi bids

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (L) and Luis Díaz celebrate with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are also widely reported to have Diaz on their shortlist, with Al-Nassr the most prominent among those linked.

In his report, Ornstein explains that “the recent pursuit of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, 30, by Al-Hilal helped Liverpool establish Diaz’s market price.”

Al-Hilal, who were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Fernandes, had been ready to offer £100 million for the Portugal playmaker.

With Diaz two years younger, it stands to reason that Liverpool would therefore value their No. 7 at upwards of £100 million.

And while their public stance is that they would be happy to keep Diaz even without extending his contract – which would be very unusual, particularly given their business model – communication suggests they could be encouraging big-money bids.

Diaz himself is said to have “so far given no indication of wanting to depart” but there could be a decision to make if Al-Nassr – who are not involved in this summer’s Club World Cup – make their move.

