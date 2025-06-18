Liverpool scored 86 goals, won 25 games and took 84 points as they won their 20th league title. Along the way, they also set these seven records of note.

Ultimately, all that matters is Liverpool’s name being written on the trophy, but to reach that point, the Reds had to achieve some brilliant individual and collective achievements.

Arne Slot winning the title in his first season, Salah producing one of the greatest-ever individual campaigns and the team’s mental fortitude all contributed to the Reds’ triumph.

Here, we have seven records Liverpool set on their way to winning No. 20.

A new attendance record was set at Anfield for a league match.

Thanks to the new Anfield Road End finally being complete, the club were able to set a new attendance record for a home league match, with 60,420 people packing into the ground for Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Ipswich on January 25.

This wasn’t the highest attendance ever, however. That figure stands at 61,905 and was set in 1952 when standing was permitted, as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-1 in an FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The official capacity of Anfield in 2025 is 61,276.

For the first time in Liverpool’s history, they scored in every league away game.

Liverpool may not have had a No. 9 consistently putting the ball in the net, but that mattered not as Slot’s side did something no other team in Reds history has ever managed.

Harvey Elliott‘s opener against Brighton in the penultimate game of the season meant they had scored in every away league match, netting 44 away from home in total, two more than at Anfield!

That was 11 more than in the title-winning season of 2019/20 and 10 more than their 97-point campaign the year before.

With 47 goals and assists combined, Salah produced more goal involvements than anyone else in a 38-game English top-flight season.

Salah’s strike against Crystal Palace on the final day saw him equal the Premier League-era record (since 1992) of most goal involvements in a season, emulating the 47 Andy Cole produced in 1993/94 and Alan Shearer managed in 1994/95.

Crucially, though, they had four extra games to manage that tally, whereas Salah did it in fewer matches. The Premier League was reduced from 22 teams to 20 in 1995.

In addition, the 32-year-old fell just two short of equalling the Premier League record for most assists in a season.

He set up 18 goals, with only Thierry Henry in 2002/03 and Kevin De Bruyne in 2019/20, both with 20, having more in a single season.

Liverpool became the first team to win the English title without starting a new signing or new academy player, since Arsenal in 1970/71.

Slot gave six players their debuts this season but none of them started a game in the Premier League, meaning the Reds became the first team to carry out this unusual feat since Bertie Mee’s double-winning Arsenal side.

If you recognise that name, it is because he features in the popular Liverpool chant, ‘Bertie Mee said to Bill Shankly‘!

In case you were wondering, the players who got their first Reds appearances in cup competitions were Federico Chiesa, Isaac Mabaya, Trent Kone-Doherty, Rio Ngumoha, Amara Nallo and Vitezslav Jaros.

Cody Gakpo became only the second player in history to score in 10 consecutive starts at Anfield for Liverpool, after Mo Salah did it in 2017/18.

Gakpo went level with Salah’s 10 starts when he scored the Reds’ third on that joyous afternoon against Tottenham, when Liverpool secured their 20th league title.

Starting with his equaliser at home to Brighton on November 2, Gakpo netted in each of his following nine starts. He actually had to wait nearly three months for that 10th start, from early February until the end of April, due to injury.

In total, the Dutch winger scored 18 times in 49 appearances and set up six goals for his teammates.

Salah won a fourth Golden Boot, equalling Henry’s English record of four after a 38-game season.

Salah’s tally of 29 league goals was six higher than Alexander Isak’s number, meaning the Egyptian won the fourth Golden Boot of his spell on Merseyside.

That drew him level with Henry, but he still lies two behind Jimmy Greaves who managed six in 10 years.

As a club, Liverpool have won the award 12 times, the same number as Arsenal and Everton but one fewer than Tottenham.

Liverpool’s Premier League trophy took them level with Man United on 20 English top-flight titles.

Both of the northwestern giants now have 20 league titles to their name and Liverpool have won more trophies overall.

Man United have won 45 major trophies, including three Champions League successes, whereas the Reds have lifted 48 pieces of major silverware, including six European Cups.

There really is no doubting who the most successful club are!