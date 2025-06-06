Liverpool are set to sign Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi on a permanent deal this summer, which will land current club Puskas Akademia a record transfer fee.

While all eyes have been on Milos Kerkez ahead of a proposed £45 million move to Anfield, Liverpool have been working on a deal for one of his compatriots.

Nemzeti Sport reports that Pecsi, a 20-year-old goalkeeper, has travelled to Merseyside this week and “advanced negotiations are underway” between the two clubs.

Those talks are expected to reach a positive conclusion shortly and an announcement is expected “next week at the latest.”

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed on X that the deal is “all done on the player’s side” and it will be a “record sale” for Puskas Akademia.

?Ármin Pécsi v Ferencváros. 5 saves, 4 from inside the box, won all of his aerial duels (2/2) and most importantly kept a clean sheet. He’s just 19 year old and he’s already one of the best goalkeepers in the league. Via: M4 Sportpic.twitter.com/QUYvSLhgPa — Hungarian Football Xtra (@HunFootballXtra) February 10, 2025

That would suggest a fee above the €2 million (£1.7m) received upon Roland Sallai’s move to APOEL in 2017.

Having only turned 20 in February, Pecsi established himself as first-choice goalkeeper midway through the 2023/24 season and kept nine clean sheets in 30 appearances in the Hungarian top flight in the campaign just gone.

He has also been nominated for the European Golden Boy award as recognition of his outstanding performances for Puskas Akademia and the Hungary U21s.

Liverpool have always been proactive in sourcing top youth talents regardless of how well stocked they are in a particular position.

That is no different when it comes to the pursuit of Pecsi, who will find himself behind Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Vitezslav Jaros in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen if he will even join up with the Reds this summer, with it seeming more likely that he will be sent on loan instead.

Jaros has recently agreed a new deal and is expected to also head out on loan, with 21-year-old Harvey Davies poised to step up as third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson and the incoming Mamardashvili.

There are also high hopes for Kornel Misciur, the 18-year-old who played for both the U21s and U18s last season while training regularly with Arne Slot‘s first team.