Liverpool have been busy splashing the cash in the transfer window but are now set to focus on outgoings with more than nine players the subject of transfer interest.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The club have wasted no time in strengthening their squad for next season but as per reports in the national media, including The Telegraph, outgoings are now set to take centre-stage.

Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Ben Doak, Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz are the names currently being discussed for transfers.

There are more first-team players to add to the equation but Liverpool will be expected to concentrate on balancing their squad and subsequently reacting on the incoming front, when necessary.

One such example is likely to be imminent with Quansah expected to wrap up his transfer to Bayer Leverkusen early next week, with Liverpool circling Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi as a replacement.

Nunez’s exit, meanwhile, will trigger the No. 9 market to come into the spotlight – Napoli are currently chasing his signature.

It is going to be one of the biggest summers in club history, and just imagine if the Reds do manage to land a coup up top!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Luis Diaz and his representatives are reportedly “upset” with the club after claims they went ‘back on their word’ – let’s hope this doesn’t turn messy, last thing we want

• If a club wants Harvey Elliott this summer they will need to meet Liverpool’s £40 million valuation – Brighton, West Ham and Leipzig are named as suitors

• There will be no further Anfield expansion – sorry! – but Liverpool’s owner explained plans continue for upgrades in and around the ground as they seek to maximise revenue

• We’re not sure if Robertson will be overjoyed to hear it, but Milos Kerkez has spoken of his admiration for the Scot – he was 13 when Robbo became a Red, makes me feel old writing that!

• Norwich are considering making a move to sign Lewis Koumas on loan for next season after spending 2024/25 with Stoke – he’ll be in need of another temporary move (Pink Un)

More from This Is Anfield There can be every confidence that Liverpool have brought in Robertson‘s ideal successor in Kerkez, and Jack Lusby has explained why that is?: “Clearly there has been enough due diligence conducted on Kerkez the person, while there are now two seasons worth of evidence that Kerkez the player is capable of taking the next stage at the top end of the Premier League. “It would be wrong to label Kerkez the next Andy Robertson, but there are clear similarities in his game. “Namely, that comes with the boundless energy required of a modern full-back – among the most frequent sprinters in last season’s Premier League – but also the defensive sensibility that will be essential in Slot’s system.” READ: Milos Kerkez: Liverpool have signed Robertson’s ideal successor

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Brentford have promoted set-piece coach Keith Andrews to the role of head coach following Thomas Frank’s departure – not exactly what Caoimhin Kelleher would’ve had in mind

• In a development that absolutely nobody wants, broadcasters are planning to interview substituted players during Premier League games next season – as if they’re going to say anything of value (The Telegraph)

• Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to sign a new five-year deal, Liverpool had been reported as interested suitors – a shame we won’t be adding to the Blues’ general misery (The Times)

• Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr, that ties him up beyond his 42nd birthday – we don’t even want to think of the money landing in his bank every month