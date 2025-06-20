Liverpool are expected to move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi when the sale of Jarell Quansah goes through, with a “significant offer” being prepared.

Guehi will move into the final year of his contract at Palace this summer and is set to depart Selhurst Park after four years.

This comes with the London club already moving to sign his replacement in Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, while uncertainty looms over their participation in next season’s Europa League.

As Quansah closes in on a switch to Bayer Leverkusen worth around £34 million, Liverpool are set to make a “significant offer” for Guehi.

That is according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, who was among those to report on the Reds’ interest in Guehi on Thursday evening.

Bascombe explains that there has been “no formal offer yet” but “Liverpool are in the best position to do a deal from among those who want to sign the England international.”

It is noted that Palace rejected a bid worth up to £70 million from Tottenham in January, but BBC Sport‘s Sami Mokbel writes that the champions’ interest is “linked to their asking price.”

That would suggest that, with only 12 months remaining on his deal and a resignation that they will need to move on, the Eagles may sanction a cut-price move.

“If a deal for Guehi can not be reached during this transfer window,” Mokbel adds, “Liverpool would be interested in landing the centre-back on a free next summer.”

While that may be obvious, it adds a certain level of threat to Palace in that if Guehi is resolved to joining Arne Slot‘s squad, they may need to do business this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in 2026.

Guehi will turn 25 in July and can now be considered one of the leading centre-backs in the Premier League – and arguably the foremost within Thomas Tuchel’s England ranks.

After a standout tournament at last year’s Euros, the Chelsea academy graduate went on to start all 44 of his appearances for Palace in 2024/25, helping Oliver Glasner’s side to clinch the FA Cup.

That victory over Man City ensures Liverpool and Palace will meet in the Community Shield on the weekend of August 9/10.

Though Guehi may have been slated to start for the FA Cup winners in that curtain-raiser at Wembley, it could be that he instead turns out for the champions against his former club.