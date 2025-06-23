There are still 10 weeks left of the summer transfer window, and though Liverpool have already secured four signings there is a lot more to look out for.

Having reopened on June 16, the transfer window will not close until 7pm BST on September 1.

That gives clubs in the Premier League another 10 weeks to finalise signings, sales and loans, with the deadline extending two weeks beyond the start of the season.

For Liverpool it stands to be a busy two months or so, despite their already prolific start.

What we know will happen

• Kerkez to follow Wirtz, Frimpong, Mamardashvili and Pecsi in

• Davies loaned to Crawley

• Quansah to Leverkusen, Phillips to West Brom

Liverpool have agreed a £40 million deal to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who will undergo his medical on Monday before the transfer is confirmed on Tuesday.

He will join Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi as Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer so far, while Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s move from Valencia will also come into effect.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already having been sold and Vitezslav Jaros loaned to Ajax, more departures are imminent.

Jarell Quansah will join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £35 million while Nat Phillips is set for West Brom and goalkeeper Harvey Davies is being loaned to Crawley Town.

What to expect next

• At least one new centre-back and a centre-forward

• Nunez, Chiesa and Morton to be sold

• Elliott and Doak offers considered; Robertson to decide on future

Liverpool are known to be targeting at least one new centre-back, with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi the most likely arrival as replacement for Quansah.

Bringing in a new leading No. 9 is also a priority, though it remains to be seen exactly who will be the primary target amid interest in Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and more.

Those signings will be partly financed by further sales, chief among which will be Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

Nunez is attracting strong interest from Napoli and is claimed to have green-lit a move to the Serie A champions, who are also among the clubs reported to have been offered a deal for Chiesa.

Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak are also candidates for sale, with Everton interested in Doak.

Andy Robertson is considering a move to Atletico Madrid, with his decision on whether or not to leave Liverpool one of many that could prompted further signings.

What else could we see?

• New left-sided defender if Robertson leaves

• A versatile forward added to attacking options

• Diaz, Gakpo or Jota attract offers

If one or both of Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas leave following the arrival of new first-choice left-back Kerkez, Liverpool are expected to target a versatile defender.

Joe Gomez‘s future has come into question but the No. 2 has indicated he plans to stay into his 10th season.

The most obvious candidate would be Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato, who is a natural at both centre-back and left-back, would not take a non-homegrown spot in the senior squad as he is 19 and is admired by Virgil van Dijk.

RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is another option in that respect, though he would likely require a more prominent role immediately and has considerably less experience as a left-back.

Liverpool are also known to be in the market for a versatile forward – separate to their plans for a new No. 9 – able to cover a variety of positions in attack.

Their efforts to bring one in, perhaps namely Lyon’s Malick Fofana, would almost certainly be accelerated if any of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota – all attracting interest – were to leave.

But it is possible Arne Slot would seek another new arrival in his attack either way if Chiesa and Doak depart along with Nunez.

Any other deals to watch out for?

• Possibility of a new midfield signing

• Danns and McConnell among players loaned

• Youngsters and fringe figures sold

Even more signings cannot be ruled out at this stage even beyond those moves for a new centre-back and striker, with there a chance for more surprises.

There is long-standing interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, for example, with suggestions the London club are anticipating bids.

Liverpool will also be active in the loan market and with sales for those on the fringes, with decisions to be made over the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Jayden Danns, James McConnell, Owen Beck, Lewis Koumas and Calvin Ramsay.

Danns and McConnell are expected to be loaned, which could also be the case for Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Kaide Gordon and Trent Kone-Doherty.

Rhys Williams, Luca Stephenson, Fabian Mrozek, James Balagizi, Kieran Morrison, Oakley Cannonier, Keyrol Figueroa and Isaac Mabaya could all leave permanently.