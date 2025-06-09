Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi was recently announced as Liverpool’s latest addition, and his agent has insisted that the 20-year-old will not be sent on loan in the coming season.

Liverpool announced the signing of Pecsi on Saturday, adding youth and depth to their already impressive goalkeeping department.

He has already been added to the first-team squad on the club’s website and his agent, Matyas Esterhazy, has told M4 Sport that the youngster will stay at Liverpool next season.

“Armin will be at Liverpool next season, this was one of the most important links in our decision,” Pecsi’s agent said.

“We chose Liverpool because they outlined a professional plan that we can identify with, and Armin is a very intelligent, patient and ambitious player.”

It was also revealed that the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Reds, who will likely seek to offer him game time with the currently managerless U21s side.

With Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies working in the senior setup, Pecsi’s arrival suggests Jaros will be sent on loan in 2025/26 after a year as the Reds’ No. 3.

He is reportedly of interest to Ajax, who recently appointed Arne Slot‘s assistant John Heitinga as their head coach, and is due an opportunity for regular game time.

‘Liverpool recognised his talent’

Pecsi, who was first-choice for Puskas Akademia since midway through 2023/24, was not without his options this summer but explained himself how he was ‘astonished’ by the club’s attention to detail.

Liverpool will see the youngster as a long-term project and the 20-year-old was clearly not deterred by the plans for his development on Merseyside.

“We have long believed that Armin is one of the most valuable goalkeepers in the world in his age group and Liverpool recognised this, which we are very happy about,” Esterhazy added.

“The moment of change has come in his career, to take the next step in his life. He had several options to choose from, and I think he made the right decision.”