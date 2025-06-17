Liverpool willing to sell Jarell Quansah “for the right money”

Liverpool appear to be inviting offers for backup centre-back Jarell Quansah, with it now reported the club will part ways with the youngster “for the right money.”

While Liverpool are not “actively looking to sell” Quansah, there is now a sense that they would be happy to do business for the right fee.

That is according to The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans, who writes that the 22-year-old would be available “for the right money” as Bayer Leverkusen lead the clubs interested.

Liverpool “recognise that he still has plenty of potential” but know that Quansah “wants to play more minutes next season,” and that may not be possible at Anfield.

Leverkusen are known to be considering a move for the England U21s international as they seek a replacement for Jonathan Tah, while Newcastle have also been credited with an interest.

Liverpool want £40 million

The “right money,” however, would be a fee in the region of £40 million – while it has previously been claimed Liverpool would value their No. 78 closer to £50 million.

It had been felt towards the end of last season that, despite public praise for Quansah, Arne Slot did not wholly trust him.

He only started eight games in the second half of 2024/25, with all of those coming as the head coach rotated either to rest key players or, in the case of his only two Premier League starts in 2025, when the title was already won.

Ibrahima Konate is first-choice partner to Virgil van Dijk and when fit Joe Gomez was also preferred to Quansah, who would represent pure profit if sold.

Speaking while on duty with England at the U21 Euros last week, the young centre-back explained that he felt he was “in a very good position to take the next step.”

Quansah: ‘I’m ready for the next step’

“It’s definitely developing. I’m not getting too high or too low,” Quansah told reporters.

“I can take massive learnings from the three seasons I’ve been in professional football, from Bristol to now.

“I’m in a very good position to take the next step and it just comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control.”

This follows similar – albeit more frank – comments from Harvey Elliott while also with the Young Lions, with the pair among those most frequently linked with moves away this summer.

If Liverpool were to sell Quansah, they would almost certainly require a replacement, with Evans writing that there had been “a number of options were under consideration.”