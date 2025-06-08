Liverpool’s 8 first-team players not on international duty this summer

Liverpool have 18 players extending their season due to international action, but eight are already enjoying their summer holiday after being left out of their respective squads.

Arne Slot‘s side played 56 games throughout the 2024/25 season, though those heavily involved with their national sides played considerably more matches.

It may now be June but 18 players are still yet to conclude their campaign, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The hope will be that all will head into their summer break fit and healthy, ready to report back for pre-season on July 8.

Slot, however, will have no concern over eight current players who are already putting their feet up due to either being overlooked, suspended or rested.

They are: Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Vitezslav Jaros, Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez.

Nunez is serving the final three games of his five-match ban after his appeal was denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following the incident in the stands during the Copa America last summer.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, was left out of the Argentina squad due to the minor injury that kept him sidelined for Liverpool at the end of the season, while Mamardashvili and Salah were rested.

They are the three that are all but guaranteed to be a part of the first-team squad next season, with loans or permanent moves speculated for the other five.

With a month until pre-season resumes, the expectation is the majority of Liverpool’s squad planning will be boxed off by then if their early pursuits of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez is anything to go by.

An early break for the No. 10 and 11 is a timely boost for Slot, with Mac Allister having played the fourth-most minutes of any Red in 2024/25 and Salah having topped the charts after playing in all but four games.

The Egyptian has already shared his annual topless holiday photo on the beach, while Mac Allister – who has admitted frustration at missing out on international action – returned home to Argentina.

Liverpool will report back for pre-season at the AXA on July 8 ahead of a friendly against Preston (July 13), which precedes a trip to the Far East to meet AC Milan and Yokohama FM.