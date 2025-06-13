After Liverpool players represented their club and country over the last 10 months, it is time to see who clocked the most amount of minutes.

It was another all-consuming campaign for the Reds, one full of change after Arne Slot arrived and ushered in a new era – a triumphant one at that with league title No. 20 secured.

Liverpool, again, competed across four different competitions and during five international periods were left to cross their fingers that everyone would return fit and healthy.

Slot’s men played 56 games in all competitions and when combined with international exploits, several players came close to surpassing a 60-game season.

At the end of the day they are not robots, and if FIFA want to see their product thrive they will have a re-think – although their ‘genius’ Club World Cup idea suggests otherwise!

As for who played the most in 2024/25, it will come as little surprise that the honour goes to Virgil van Dijk, who was the only Red to play more than 5,000 minutes for club and country.

Most minutes for club AND country

1. Virgil van Dijk (57 games) – 5,176

2. Mohamed Salah (57) – 4,936

3. Ryan Gravenberch (57) – 4,790

4. Dominik Szoboszlai (59) – 4,318

5. Andy Robertson (55) – 4,172

6. Luis Diaz (59) – 4,120

7. Alexis Mac Allister (56) – 4,050

8. Ibrahima Konate (49) – 3,957

9. Alisson (40) – 3,607

10. Trent Alexander-Arnold (49) – 3,475

The captain played 57 games for Liverpool and the Netherlands, a demanding schedule off the back of a Euros and 2023/24 campaign that accumulated 5,395 minutes.

He is hardly ever rested due to his key status for club and country, and while he was, again, a colossus, his fitness cannot be taken for granted.

Mohamed Salah (4,936 minutes) was close to surpassing 5,000 minutes and unsurprisingly sits second in the list, with Ryan Gravenberch (4,790) following close behind after a breakout year.

It is no surprise then that the latter faded in the later stages of the season and it was a blessing he went unused throughout the Netherlands’ Euros campaign last summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai (4,318) and Andy Robertson (4,172) make up the remainder of the top five after both avoiding injury throughout the season and each representing their country 10 times as captain.

Luis Diaz (4,120) and Alexis Mac Allister (4,050) combined their exploits with extensive travel, which cannot be minimised even if they do have a luxury private jet at their disposal.

The top seven are all heavily depended on by Slot and their respective nations, notably all clocking over 4,000 minutes – a summer break is much needed!

In the landscape of world football, if you were to eliminate club cup competitions and include only league games and international exploits, Van Dijk has played the third-most minutes of any outfield player.

It is ridiculous that he sustains the performance levels he does year after year, especially after ACL surgery – a phenom who is staying at Anfield until 2027.

Liverpool – Top 10

1. Salah – 4,501

2. van Dijk – 4,437

3. Gravenberch – 4,207

4. Mac Allister – 3,569

5. Szoboszlai – 3,429

6. Konate – 3,372

7. Diaz – 3,336

8. Robertson – 3,320

9. Alisson – 3,169

10. Alexander-Arnold – 3,089

*De-facto 10. Cody Gakpo – 2,696

Country – Top 5

1. Szoboszlai – 889

2. Robertson – 852

3. Caoimhin Kelleher – 810

4. Diaz – 784

5. Van Dijk – 739