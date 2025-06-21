Liverpool’s non-homegrown quota of players is now full, but this shouldn’t be an issue come the start of the season should the Reds sell as expected.

When Liverpool come to submit their squad for the Premier League, they will be allowed 17 players that don’t count as homegrown or under-21.

The same rules apply for the Champions League, except for the fact that under-21s must also be homegrown to be exempt from the 17.

A homegrown player is defined by the Premier League as someone who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The FA for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

This all means that currently, as of July 21, Liverpool would need to sell at least one of their 17 non-homegrown players to allow any further non-homegrown signings to be registered.

Including Florian Wirtz, Liverpool now have 17 non-homegrown players. Thankfully, Jeremie Frimpong isn’t among the 17 due to his time spent in Man City‘s academy as a youngster.

Like Frimpong, another string to the bow of Marc Guehi, for example, is the fact his homegrown status means he wouldn’t take up a spot as one of the 17 allowed.

Milos Kerkez, however, would count as non-homegrown, therefore Liverpool would need to omit one of last season’s squad to be able to register him.

Come the start of the season, this shouldn’t be a problem as the Reds will likely have sold any number of the following players: Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota.

Jarell Quansah leaving wouldn’t impact the situation because he is homegrown, having come through the Reds’ academy.

While the transfer window doesn’t end until September 1, the Premier League season begins on August 15, giving Liverpool an incentive to sell earlier in the summer.

Of course, Liverpool will also be able to buy and sell players after August 15, with another registration deadline, for the first half of the season, coming following the transfer window’s closure.

A club is allowed to name up to eight players beyond the initial 17, but the extra eight must be homegrown.

As you will notice from the squad list below, Liverpool have more than eight extra homegrown players in the squad. This shouldn’t be an issue, though, as many will either leave on loan or be sold this summer.

Liverpool squad (on July 21)

Non-homegrown players (18): Alisson, Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Endo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Ramsay

Homegrown players: (13) Mrozek, Davies, Gomez, Frimpong, Quansah, Bradley, Phillips, Beck, Stephenson, Williams, Jones, Elliott, Morton

Notable U21s: Pecsi, Nyoni, McConnell, Danns, Koumas, Doak, Bajcetic, Chambers, Gordon