Julian Ward returned with a wider remit under owners FSG one year ago and has now been linked with Newcastle‘s sporting director vacancy.

Ward, who initially left his post as the club’s sporting director in 2023, joined FSG as technical director following a break from football last May.

Like Michael Edwards, FSG’s CEO of Football, he oversees matters beyond just Liverpool and now is the subject of interest from Premier League rivals.

Newcastle will see Paul Mitchell part from his role as sporting director at the end of the month after only a year in the job amid speculation over his relationship with Eddie Howe.

The search for a replacement is ongoing and the Mail‘s Craig Hope has claimed Ward is “in the frame” along with Nottingham Forest‘s Ross Wilson and former Arsenal man Jason Ayto.

The Magpies are back in the Champions League and will be eager to make a major signing after going without last summer, all the while attempting to fend off interest in Alexander Isak.

And, thus, it will be of no surprise to Liverpool or FSG that Ward is of interest.

In addition to his brief spell as Liverpool’s sporting director, Ward’s CV makes for impressive reading.

He previously worked as a South American scouting strategist for Man City, and at Liverpool was once the scouting manager for Spain and Portugal, and then the loan pathways and football partnerships manager.

Ward has experience in Portugal and has strong connections to the region, and his fluency in Portuguese was beneficial during talks for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

He is also known to have gone on a ‘secret’ scouting mission during the search for Jurgen Klopp‘s replacement having arranged a visit to Arne Slot‘s Feyenoord early last year.

It remains to be seen if Ward is interested in the role having stepped aside after only a year in the position at Liverpool as Edwards’ successor.