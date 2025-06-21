Liverpool’s last 10 record transfers and how they rated

Florian Wirtz is officially a Liverpool FC player and the club’s new record signing. James Coleman takes a walk down memory lane with a look at the Reds’ last 10 record transfers and how they rated.

Peter Beardsley – £1.9m

Signed from: Newcastle United, August 1987

Peter Beardsley, the first player Liverpool spent over a million pounds on, spent four seasons at Anfield, hitting double figures for both goals and assists in each campaign.

The Geordie was part of a famous Reds frontline alongside John Aldridge and John Barnes, helping the Reds to two league titles and an FA Cup.

Many would argue that Beardsley would likely have added a European Cup winners’ medal with Liverpool to his trophy cabinet if not for the ban on English clubs from European competition during that era.

Beardsley was also the first Liverpool player in the post-World War II era to score a hat-trick against Manchester United, a record that stood for 21 years until Dirk Kuyt matched the feat, followed by Mohamed Salah in 2021. Not bad company, eh?

Rating: 8/10

Dean Saunders – £2.9m

Signed from: Derby County July 1991

As fate would have it, the next player on our list is Beardsley’s replacement: Dean Saunders.

Saunders spent just one full season at the club and struggled to form a strong partnership with fellow Welshman Ian Rush.

His return of 25 goals and six assists in 61 games isn’t too bad on paper, but he became something of a UEFA Cup specialist during his time at the club — scoring 9 goals in the competition, including 4 in a single match against Finnish side Kuusysi Lahti, who now play in Finland’s fourth tier.

Saunders left Anfield as an FA Cup winner, having been part of the team’s 1992 triumph, the clear highlight of his Liverpool career.

Rating: 5/10



Stan Collymore – £8.5m

Signed from: Nottingham Forest July 1995

Stan Collymore’s Liverpool career got off to a flying start when he scored the only goal of the game from 25 yards on his debut in a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

During his two seasons at Anfield, he formed a potent partnership with Robbie Fowler, with the duo combining for an impressive 102 goals. Many regard Collymore as arguably Fowler’s best strike partner.

Despite his talent, Collymore’s time at Liverpool was marked by both highs and lows. Manager Roy Evans frequently expressed frustration with Collymore’s inconsistency. Additionally, Collymore chose to live 80 miles away from Liverpool rather than relocating, which often led to missed training sessions.

Collymore’s most iconic moment in a Liverpool shirt came in 1996 when he scored a dramatic last minute winner at the Kop end in the unforgettable 4-3 victory over Newcastle, a goal and game still remembered as one of the Premier League’s greatest moments.

Rating: 6/10

Emile Heskey – £11m

Signed from: Leicester City March 2000

Emile Heskey arrived at Anfield with a pedigree not too dissimilar to that of Stan Collymore, both having impressed at smaller Premier League clubs before making the step up to Liverpool.

Like Collymore, Heskey often played the role of the bridesmaid in his strike partnership, doing the dirty work to allow his partner to shine. In Heskey’s case, that partner was Michael Owen.

Owen has since gone on record calling Heskey his favourite strike partner, a serious compliment considering he shared the pitch with legends like Robbie Fowler, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and was part of Real Madrid’s famous Galactico’s side. That speaks volumes about Heskey’s selfless style and importance to the team.

Heskey’s standout season came in the treble-winning 2000–01 campaign, a year in which he was pivotal. Only four players made more appearances for Liverpool that season, and only Owen scored more goals.

Heskey delivered in big moments too, netting memorable goals in two Merseyside derby wins and scoring in a famous Champions League victory over Roma at Anfield, the same night Gerard Houllier made his emotional return to the dugout after recovering from illness. That win sent the Reds through to the quarter finals of the 2001/02 Champions League.

Rating: 7/10

Djibril Cisse – £14.5m

Signed from: Auxerre July 2004

Houllier had long admired Djibril Cisse, however by the time Cisse arrived at Anfield, Houllier had already left, and Rafa Benitez was now at the helm.

Cisse came with a big reputation known for his lightning pace and goal-scoring ability and in the days before YouTube, many fans were eager to finally see him in action. He had a slow start, scoring just three goals in his first 15 appearances before suffering a horrific leg break at Ewood Park in October 2004 that ruled him out for six months.

Cisse returned in time to play a role in the unforgettable 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul, coming off the bench and converting a crucial penalty in the shootout win over AC Milan.

He followed that up by making a game changing cameo in the 2005 UEFA Super Cup against CSKA Moscow, scoring and assisting late on to help Liverpool lift the trophy.

Hopes were high going into the 2005–06 season, and although he ended the campaign with 19 goals, Cisse’s form was hot and cold, and he struggled to cement a regular starting role under Benitez.

Despite the ups and downs, Cisse left Liverpool on a high. He scored in his final game for the club the dramatic 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham, often remembered as the ‘Steven Gerrard Final.’

Rating: 6/10

Fernando Torres – £20.2m

Signed from: Atletico Madrid July 2007

Fernando Torres was the ninth Spanish player to sign for Liverpool, but few if any arrived with such fanfare.

Early images of his Atletico Madrid captain’s armband, inscribed with “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” only fuelled the feeling that this was a match made in football heaven.

That excitement turned to electricity when Torres tormented Chelsea’s Tal Ben Haim on his Anfield debut, finishing coolly past Petr Cech. With 33 goals in 46 appearances that season, the Kop had found a new hero.

The “Torres bounce” became a familiar sight in the stands, echoing from Merseyside to Madrid. Only Mohamed Salah has outscored El Nino in a Liverpool debut season.

His first campaign would ultimately be his best in red but his partnership with Steven Gerrard during the 2008/09 season was telepathic at times, helping Liverpool push Man United all the way in the title race.

Yet a common criticism of his time at Anfield was that he didn’t score enough away from home. Just 27 of his 81 goals came on the road, a modest 33%, which gave his highlights reel a strong Anfield postcode.

And then came the heartbreak. In January 2011, just hours before the transfer deadline, Torres swapped red for blue, joining Chelsea for £50 million. The sense of betrayal among fans was palpable. Many who once idolised him have struggled to view his Liverpool legacy in the same light since.

He left without a winner’s medal, despite performances that deserved one, and that’s perhaps the final line in his Anfield story.

Rating: 8/10

Andy Carroll – £35m

Signed from: Newcastle United January 2011

Andy Carroll became Liverpool’s record signing in January 2011, arriving from Newcastle on deadline day, the same day Luis Suarez was unveiled.

Many hoped the pair would form a partnership that would help fans forget the sting of Torres’ exit. Carroll had played a key role in Newcastle’s 3–1 win over Liverpool at St James’ Park earlier that season, a game best remembered for Roy Hodgson’s now iconic face rub on the touchline. Despite the price tag, Carroll arrived injured and had to wait several weeks before making his debut.

Once fit, he took six appearances to get off the mark. In total, he scored just nine goals in his first 50 games for the club, far from the return expected.

The comparison with Suarez didn’t help. The Uruguayan, signed just hours earlier, had already made a bigger impact and scored more than twice as many goals in the same period. Carroll, meanwhile, often looked like a square peg in a round hole.

But for all the frustration, Carroll gave Liverpool fans one unforgettable moment, scoring an 87th-minute winner against Everton in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, a towering header that sent the red half of the stadium into bedlam. That goal remains his defining contribution in a Liverpool shirt, and for some supporters, it alone was worth the hefty fee.

Rating: 7/10 (he gets an extra point for that semi final goal against Everton)

Mohamed Salah – £43.9m

Signed from: Roma June 2017

When Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017, many fans were cautiously optimistic. His previous spell at Chelsea hadn’t exactly set the Premier League alight, so expectations were measured.

But where do you even start with this fella? He scored on his debut against Watford on the opening day of the 2017/18 season, and ever since, it’s felt like he’s either scored or assisted in nearly every game he’s played. By the end of that debut season, he had 44 goals in 52 appearances, no player in Liverpool’s history has scored more in their first campaign.

Since then, he’s won it all: the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup, and Club World Cup. He’s a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, has two PFA Player of the Year awards to his name, and has broken more records than a clumsy DJ.

Salah has redefined what it means to be consistent at the top level, delivering world class numbers year in, year out.

Now sitting third in Liverpool’s all-time scoring list with 245 goals, he’s got Roger Hunt (285) firmly in his sights.

At 33 years old, he’s just committed to two more seasons at Anfield, and the scary part? He doesn’t look like slowing down. At £43 million (after bonuses, the initial fee was £36.9m), the deal to bring Salah to Liverpool looks like one of the bargains of the century.

Somewhere out there, even David Dickinson’s tipping his hat.

Rating: 10/10

Virgil van Dijk – £75m

Signed from: Southampton January 2018

Rumours were rife in the summer of 2017 that Virgil van Dijk would be on his way to Anfield. But it didn’t happen, not right away, at least.

In the first half of the 2017/18 season, Liverpool’s attack was on fire, but time and time again, the defence let the side down. That weakness forced the club’s hand, breaking their transfer record (and almost doubling it) to sign the Dutchman.

And what an entrance it was. Scoring the winner on his debut against Everton at the Kop end, that moment set the tone.

The shaky backline turned into one of the most solid defences in Europe. Within months, Liverpool found themselves in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev. That simply wouldn’t have been possible without van Dijk’s impact.

Just like Salah, he’s won the lot for this club and played a vital role in every triumph. His importance was never clearer than during the 2020/21 season, when injury ruled him out for most of the year. It ended up being one of the most forgettable seasons in recent history, and not by coincidence.

Van Dijk will go down as the greatest centre back in the history of Liverpool Football Club. And if you could handpick any player from this current side to be the one lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield for the first time in 35 years with Alan Hansen handing it over, it would be him. There’s no one better to wear the armband and represent this club.

Rating: 10/10

Darwin Nunez – £85m

Signed from: Benfica June 2022

And last but not least, it’s Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan forward first caught Liverpool fans’ eyes when he scored against the Reds in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final for Benfica in 2022.

With Twitter and YouTube clips fuelling excitement, Nunez looked like he had everything: strong, quick, powerful, and a natural finisher. It started brightly, scoring off the bench on his debut against Man City in the Community Shield, followed by another goal on his Premier League debut away at Fulham.

But on his first Anfield start, 57 minutes in, he was sent off for a soft headbutt on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen, and that moment kind of summed up his Liverpool career: flashes of brilliance, overshadowed by moments where it all just didn’t click.

Nunez became the definition of unpredictability, capable of magic one minute, leaving fans speechless (and not in a good way) the next. From missing open goals to scoring last-minute winners, Darwin kept supporters on a rollercoaster. The energy, the effort, and the chaos were always there.

You’d hear the Kop roar “Nunez, Nunez, Nunez!” when he won a corner, because the desire to see him succeed was real. But doubts lingered. Was he ever really the right fit to lead the line week in, week out?

When Luis Díaz was asked to play as a makeshift striker for much of Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League winning campaign, the writing felt like it was on the wall.

He’s made 143 appearances for Liverpool, starting 76 of them, subbed off in 49, and coming off the bench 67 times. Just 7 goals last season, though two of them came late against Brentford in January, in a match that many fans remember as the moment belief in title number 20 really took hold.

Nunez will depart this summer, and no doubt, he’ll score plenty wherever he goes. But for Liverpool and for the Premier League, it just never quite fit.

Rating: 7/10