Liverpool have three new opponents for next season’s EFL Trophy after the draw for the group stage took place on Thursday.

After reaching the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in 2023/24, the young Reds bowed out after the group stage once more last season.

Victories in 90 minutes have proved hard to come by since the club’s first appearance in the competition in 2019/20, with just one in 19 matches.

Nevertheless, it is a valuable competition to expose Liverpool’s young players to the physicality of senior football and new under-21s head coach Rob Page will be leading the charge this time around.

The group stage draw took place on Thursday and the young Reds were drawn against Burton Albion, Chesterfield and Crewe in Group H – as rules dictate, Liverpool will be the away side in each fixture.

Burton Albion – League One

– League One Chesterfield – League Two

– League Two Crewe – League Two

The Vertu Trophy, as it is now known, will get underway early in the season and the top two from each group will progress to the knockout stages.

The Reds faced Crewe last season and succumbed to a 5-1 defeat with a side that had an average age of 18.9 years.

Liverpool are one of 16 Premier League clubs with a youth team in the competition and although victories have been rare, it is clear the club values its place in the U21s’ schedule.

In recent years, the likes of Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Lewis Koumas have been involved in the competition.

Page will be at the helm for the latest edition having been announced as Barry Lewtas‘ replacement, he held the Wales job between 2020 and 2024 and this is his first role since being relieved of his national duties in July of last year.