Liverpool invested in their goalkeeping department by signing Hungarian Armin Pecsi, who was left “shocked” by the club’s interest and the attention they paid to the smallest of details.

Pecsi may only be 20, but he has 46 senior appearances in the Hungarian topflight and has previously been nominated for the prestigious European Golden Boy award.

Liverpool announced his signing on Saturday, with reports of a £1.5 million fee, to add depth to their goalkeeping department that includes Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies.

It is anticipated that the 20-year-old will train with the senior team but start with the under-21s, though a loan will not be out of the question.

Pecsi, though, is intent on proving the club were right to sign him after their “astonishing” pursuit.

“It was obviously a very good feeling, even when I first heard about the possible interest, or that they were watching me,” Pecsi told MLSZ TV.

“And then as things developed and it started to become clear that it could be something more serious, I was rather shocked and it occurred to me what I had been working for in recent years.

“This is what they see in the long-term project that they outlined for me. It’s hard to say this in one sentence because so many matches are analysed in so many different ways.

“They [Liverpool] have data on almost everything, which they outlined during the meetings. It was quite astonishing how much attention they paid to every detail.

“Of course, it gives me a lot of motivation that a club like this, with a data team like this, decided on my name and they want to develop me.

“That’s definitely my goal and I want to show them that they chose the right person for the job.”

Who is Armin Pecsi?

Having only turned 20 in February, Pecsi established himself as first-choice goalkeeper midway through the 2023/24 season and kept nine clean sheets in 30 appearances in the Hungarian top flight in the campaign just gone.

He has also been nominated for the European Golden Boy award as recognition of his outstanding performances for Puskas Akademia and the Hungary U21s.

The promising ‘keeper has actually visited Anfield twice before, firstly in 2022 when Hungary’s U19s played their European Championship qualifying matches in the north of England, and then the following year.