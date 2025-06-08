Liverpool made quite the gesture after their 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last November, and a taste of the AXA had an impact on new signing Jeremie Frimpong.

In an industry of fierce competition for players, managers and results, any edge to put yourself ahead of competitors must be taken and Liverpool are quite the experts at 4D chess.

The club had extended an invitation to Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen to stay and work at the AXA Training Centre the day after the clash at Anfield, which they took up.

It was unusual as clubs typically fly straight home after a European away trip, though Alonso’s connection with Liverpool would have aided the decision from both parties.

? AXA Training Centre Liverpool Guten Morgen vom Trainingsplatz. Die #Werkself absolvierte die Trainingseinheit heute auf dem Gelände des @LFC, bevor es zurück nach Leverkusen geht! ? ? #LIVB04 | #UCL | #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/0SYYGGZCeM — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) November 6, 2024

If you scratch below the surface, though, the invitation also ensured Frimpong and fellow target Florian Wirtz had an early insight into what they could expect as Liverpool players.

Speaking to the club’s cameras in a behind-the-scenes look at his signing, Frimpong said: “We came to the training ground after the match when we played against Liverpool, so I’ve seen it.

“What can I say? This is what every kid dreams of, facilities like this.

“I’m just blessed to be here.”

A small detail in a much larger picture, and while it may not have been the overriding intention behind extending the invitation it underlines the plates that are continually spinning at Liverpool.

The hope is Wirtz will soon reunite as teammates with Frimpong as negotiations continue after a club record bid worth up to £113 million was tabled by the Reds.

Liverpool are already assured of Wirtz’s commitment to joining but a compromise between the two clubs must first be found.