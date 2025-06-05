Luis Diaz has confirmed he is in talks with clubs over a possible summer transfer, saying “that’s normal,” but insisted he would also be happy to stay.

Diaz was subject of an approach from Barcelona on Wednesday before a swift rejection from Liverpool, with it briefed that the Colombian is not for sale.

But amid further interest from Saudi Arabia, namely Al-Nassr, it has been suggested that a big-money offer could change the club’s stance.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Diaz gave weight to that as he revealed his representatives have held talks over a possible move away from Liverpool.

However the No. 7 also insisted he would be happy to stay at Anfield – either with a “good renewal” or simply seeing out the remaining two years of his current deal.

“I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one,” he told journalists, per Caracol Radio.

“We’re currently in contact with Liverpool because we’re talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening.

“We’re trying to work out what’s best for us.”

Diaz added: “I’m just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool gives us a good renewal or I still have the [two] years left with them, I’ll be happy and content there.”

From the player’s perspective it clearly remains an open situation, in which he is exploring his options away from Liverpool but with no strong desire to push for a move.

That he is considering alternatives does shed some light on where he stands, however, with his mention of a “good renewal” showing he would prefer an improved contract.

Much could depend on the scales of offers made to Liverpool, with reports on Thursday morning explaining that Al-Hilal’s unsuccessful £100 million bid for Man United‘s Bruno Fernandes had informed their own valuation of Diaz.

But with it maintained that the club do no intend to offer their No. 7 a new contract, it seems likely that Diaz either stays until 2027 or takes a big offer elsewhere this summer.