With no international tournament or Club World Cup to compete in, Liverpool’s squad are enjoying their summer holidays and there has already been a wedding!

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy more than three weeks ago and in that time the majority of the squad were called up to represent their country before jetting off on holiday.

With no injuries to report, they have all been free to take time away with their families and friends, and they are spread across the world.

The big news is that Luis Diaz and his long-term partner Geraldine Ponce got married over the weekend in Colombia, with former Red Fabinho in attendance.

? Se filtran las primeras imágenes del momento más esperado: @LuisFDiaz19 y Geraldine Ponce saliendo de la iglesia tras darse el “sí, acepto”. ? El crack del Liverpool y la madre de sus hijas, Roma y Charlotte, se casaron en Barranquilla?#LuisDíaz #GeraPonce #estasucediendo pic.twitter.com/s3IiZBX4T0 — @EstáSucediendo.com (@Esta_Sucediendo) June 15, 2025

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

As for Mohamed Salah, he still cannot find a shirt on his holidays – and you can’t blame him for misplacing it when he is continually soaking up the sun on a beach.

He appears to have travelled to Alamein, Egypt and Mykonos so far but as you all know by now there is always a gym or sporting activity close by – those abs do not maintain themselves!

Salah also celebrated his 33rd birthday on June 15, posting a picture with a chocolate cake that no doubt has lettuce or some healthy concoction inside – the man’s body is a temple after all.

Thank you for your birthday wishes. pic.twitter.com/LuKm0ejQqk — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 15, 2025

Curtis Jones, meanwhile, swiftly travelled to Portofino, Italy with his young family after his time with the England side came to an end.

Dominik Szoboszlai, meanwhile, was seen sporting a butterfly stitch during an end-of-season event with his management, which he explained was due to an incident while playing padel.

We’d be quite interested to hear how that happened!

Cody Gakpo has made the trip to Togo, the birthplace of his father, to help serve the community – handing out Liverpool shirts with his name and number.

Gakpo with some fans in Togo???? pic.twitter.com/HiFQdytcg1 — Mimi (@mimimajjaa) June 15, 2025

Finally, Ryan Gravenberch was spotted dancing on arrival in Suriname – he is of Surinamese descent and appeared to have travelled with his family.

Ryan Gravenberch komt dansend aan in Suriname ??? ?? ATV-Suriname — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) June 15, 2025

Imagine that welcome every time you landed somewhere!

All but Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton are currently on holiday as they are competing in the U21 Euros this summer – a rarity in the age of modern football!

As others compete deep into the summer for the Club World Cup, Arne Slot will welcome the extra rest before his squad reunite in early July for pre-season – until then, the holidays will continue!