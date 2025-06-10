Liverpool may have rejected Barcelona‘s advances but reports in Spain continue to push a deal for Luis Diaz – including claims he can leave for a certain fee.

It was widely reported last week that Liverpool had swiftly rebuffed an approach from Barcelona to discuss a transfer for Diaz.

However the wording around a brief to journalists was that, despite the Colombian entering the final two years of his deal this summer, there were no plans to offer him a new contract.

Instead it has been claimed that Liverpool would instead be happy to allow Diaz to see out his current terms before leaving for free in 2027.

While not impossible that seems unlikely given the model with which they work in, and there certainly has been no slowing down on reports linking the No. 7 to Barcelona.

On Tuesday, Barcelona-based newspaper Sport even claimed that Diaz has informed the Spanish champions he had been told he could leave Liverpool for a certain fee – which is “far from” the €80 million (£67.7m) rumoured.

Whether that is “far from” in terms of above or below that fee remains to be seen, but it has been maintained that the Reds won’t offer “any discounts.”

“If the Blaugrana wants one of their regulars, they’ll have to pay,” the report adds.

Diaz is described as Barcelona‘s “single, top, and agreed upon priority” to strengthen the left wing this summer, with “full approval” from manager Hansi Flick.

Journalist Lluis Miguelsanz explains: “The sporting approval is complete, and all that remains is to try to turn a financially difficult transaction into something manageable.

“And they’ve been working on it for several months.”

Diaz is “talking to clubs”

It is even claimed that Diaz has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, which may align with the player’s admission last week that he and his representatives had been “talking to clubs.”

“I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one,” he told journalists, per Caracol Radio.

“We’re currently in contact with Liverpool because we’re talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening.

“We’re trying to work out what’s best for us.”

Diaz added: “I’m just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool gives us a good renewal or I still have the [two] years left with them, I’ll be happy and content there.”

A move to Saudi Arabia is said to have been ruled out with the winger’s plan to “either stay at Liverpool or sign for Barca.”

The situation is seen as a “chess game,” as Liverpool “need to sell to sign all the players they want.”

Darwin Nunez is almost certainly the player they would prefer to cash in on this summer, but sizeable offers for Diaz could realistically be considered too.