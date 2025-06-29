With speculation continuing to swirl around Luis Diaz‘s future, a new report has claimed that Al-Nassr are “prepared to offer” Liverpool over £72 million for the Colombian.

While Diaz isn’t thought to be actively seeking a move away from Liverpool, speculation on his future has consistently infiltrated the news cycle this summer.

Barcelona are believed to be his preferred choice of destination, should the Reds decide to sell the Colombian, but Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia have now emerged as an option.

Reporter Ben Jacobs, who tends to be well-placed on Saudi stories, wrote: “Diaz remains Al-Nassr’s top left-wing target, even after Liverpool told Barcelona he is not for sale.

“Nassr prepared to offer in excess of €85m (£72.6m). Diaz was open to Barcelona, but still unclear if he’ll consider Saudi.”

With a transfer to Barcelona seemingly now off the cards this summer – the Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that Liverpool were ‘reluctant to do business’ – Diaz must now consider his options.

In all likelihood, he will stay on Merseyside and is “very happy at Liverpool,” he said at the beginning of June, per Caracol Radio.

“I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one.

“We’re currently in contact with Liverpool because we’re talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening.

“We’re trying to work out what’s best for us. I’m just waiting to see what happens.

“If Liverpool gives us a good renewal or I still have the [two] years left with them, I’ll be happy and content there.”

That the 28-year-old is considering alternatives sheds some light on where he stands, with his mention of a “good renewal” showing he would prefer an improved contract.