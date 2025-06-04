Liverpool are not actively looking to part ways with Luis Diaz this summer and have not received “expressions of interest,” according to a reliable journalist.

Diaz was only one of three players to hit double figures for goals this season but with his contract expiring in two years, his future has become a growing talking point.

The consensus is Liverpool either need to extend his deal or maximise his value by agreeing a sale in the upcoming window, but the latter is not in the club’s plans.

According to The Times‘ Paul Joyce, Liverpool “have received no expressions of interest” and “are understood to be perplexed by the noise once again surrounding” the future of their No. 7.

Notably, though, the club also have “no plans to open talks with Diaz” over a new deal which makes for a peculiar situation if Liverpool are supposedly not looking to sell nor extend.

Reading between the lines it hints that while Richard Hughes and Co. are not actively seeking suitors or talks over a new deal, an offer that is too good to refuse will not be snubbed at.

The 28-year-old has attracted links to Al-Nassr and Barcelona once more, although the former is significantly more cash-flush than the latter who are at risk of UEFA sanctions after a second financial rules breach.

In some ways the briefed stance is non-committal, simply underlining that the club themselves are not instigating any exit for Diaz, though their lack of contract plans comes off as a message to the player.

No rush to decide Diaz’s future

The brief on Diaz’s future comes days after Colombia reporter Pipe Sierra – considered a reliable source on news regarding Diaz – stated neither player or club are pushing for a transfer at this stage.

It was instead explained that Liverpool’s priority is to reward the forward with a new long-term contract, with the added concession that Diaz would not rule out a move to Saudi Arabia.

• READ: Mac Allister frustrated by Argentina omission – but it’s good news for Liverpool

There will be no rush on settling Diaz’s future, but the Colombian has proved a valuable option on the left wing and as the No. 9 under Arne Slot, versatility and experience that is not easily replaced.

The transfer window has now officially opened but it is largely focused around sides competing in the Club World Cup, with deals able to be completed between June 1 and 10 before closing again and reopening as normal on June 16.