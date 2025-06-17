Luis Diaz may now be more likely to stay as Barcelona turn their attentions to Athletic Club winger Nico Williams – with Liverpool “reluctant to do business.”

Diaz is subject of interest from Barcelona and clubs in the Saudi Pro League this summer and his situation at Liverpool has raised confusion.

Despite the Colombian entering the final two years of his contract it has been reported that there are no plans to negotiate an extension – nor are their desires to sell.

Liverpool have already rejected contact from Barcelona, insisting their No. 7 is not for sale, though this was interpreted in some quarters as an invitation for big-money bids from the Middle East.

It may be that the Spanish champions are now out of the running, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting that they are “pushing hard” to sign Williams instead.

Williams, who has been linked with Liverpool in the past, is available this summer for €60 million (£51.2m) due to a release clause in his contract with Athletic Club.

Ornstein explains that while Diaz was “initially their preferred candidate,” Liverpool’s “reluctance to do business” means Barcelona are “trying to make it happen” with Williams.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has even claimed on X that they have “decided to activate” his release clause having been informed they are the winger’s “total priority.”

Bayern Munich are also credited with an interest, but it has long been suggested that a move to the Nou Camp would be Williams’ preference.

If Williams did join Barcelona it would clearly rule out the pursuit of Diaz, who is claimed to be valued at around €80 million (£68.2m).

The onus may be on Diaz himself to push for a move if he so desires, with the player currently enjoying downtime in his native Colombia following his marriage to long-term partner Gera Ponce.

That has been the inference in recent reports, with Barcelona needing Diaz to put pressure on Liverpool in order to facilitate a move that may otherwise be out of their budget.

Clearly keeping Diaz would not be a bad thing as far as Arne Slot is concerned, despite the imminent arrival of £116 million attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and sights being set on a new centre-forward.

The 28-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions in Slot’s first season, 38 of which were starts, and having established himself as first choice up front he clocked the seventh-most minutes of any Liverpool player.

Whether the business minds in Liverpool’s hierarchy would agree – with Diaz turning 29 in January next year and at the peak of his market value – remains to be seen.

But there is no indication decisions will be made to the detriment of Slot’s plans for the squad and further success.