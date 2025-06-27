Luis Diaz has had plenty of speculation over his future this summer and a new claim suggests he is “upset” with Liverpool’s stance.

Diaz finished the season just gone with the third-most goals of any player (17) in the squad, but with two years left on his contract speculation is rife over his and the club’s next step.

So far this summer, Liverpool’s reported stance is that they are not actively looking to part ways with their No. 7 but nor are they planning to open talks over a new deal.

Now, according to Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra – who is considered a reliable source when it comes to Diaz – the player and his camp are “upset with Liverpool’s stance.”

Sierra stated on X that “they feel the club has gone back on their word (once again with the player),” muddying the water when it comes to his future.

He added, “Something similar happened before with his contract renewal and now with the possibility of a transfer.”

A development like this is understandable as the player’s camp would seek better terms at Anfield if he is to stay instead of pursuing a move this summer, though the club are evidently resistant.

Liverpool have already rebuffed an approach from Barcelona for the 28-year-old, insisting he is not for sale, though some sense the club are keeping the door ajar for a too good to refuse offer from the Middle East.

Talks have been ongoing between all parties and Sierra’s latest claim is a notable shift as earlier this month Diaz insisted he would be happy to stay at Liverpool, with or without a new contract.

“I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one,” Diaz told journalists, per Caracol Radio.

“I’m just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool gives us a good renewal or I still have the [two] years left with them, I’ll be happy and content there.”

Diaz will face increased competition if he remains at Anfield next season but his versatility across the forward line will be invaluable to Arne Slot and his plans across four competitions.

There will be no pushing the Colombian out of the door but it could end up being the other way around if Diaz and his representatives cannot reconcile with Liverpool’s actions and approach.