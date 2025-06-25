Until now it had been unclear how much Liverpool could be expected to pay for centre-back target Marc Guehi, but Crystal Palace‘s terms have now been set out.

After sales for the likes of Jarell Quansah and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool are set to push forward with deals for a centre-back and a striker.

The prime candidate to replace Quansah appears to be Guehi, who is entering the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace and will be replaced by Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande.

But prior rejected bids from Newcastle and Tottenham of up to £70 million has led to an insistence that Liverpool would only do business at the right price.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Palace are now thought to be seeking a fee closer to £50 million for their No. 6.

Liverpool are expected to “try to lowball them at £30 million,” with it projected that the two clubs could meet in the middle at £40 million.

That would effectively be covered by the £35 million deal that will send Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, with a transfer set to be completed later this week, delayed by the 22-year-old’s participation at the U21 Euros with England.

While negotiations with Palace are described as “easier said than done,” Steele added: “Liverpool like Guehi, Guehi likes the idea of playing for Liverpool, Guehi will almost certainly leave Selhurst Park this summer.

“If the interest turns serious, then this one could definitely happen.”

The club’s recruitment team are likely further ahead in the process than is currently being reported, with an agreement almost certain to be required from Guehi before any formal contact is made with Palace.

It could then accelerate quickly following Quansah’s departure, with the funds available to sanction a signing and the desire there to add to Arne Slot‘s squad before the start of pre-season.

Guehi is currently enjoying a post-season break, which has seen him travel to the United States with friends, but he will be slated to return to the UK early next month.

With his availability, youth and experience, the 24-year-old is seen as the ideal market opportunity for Liverpool.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba have also been mentioned as centre-back targets for Liverpool, and while they may be seen as alternatives to Guehi it is not impossible that the club will push for two defensive signings.