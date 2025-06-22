Marc Guehi is a target for Liverpool as they pursue a replacement for the Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah, but they may need to wait before any deal.

Guehi is, in many ways, the perfect candidate for Liverpool as they move into the market for a new defender this summer.

Turning 25 in July, he has already played 132 times in the Premier League, becoming a regular starter for England and captaining Crystal Palace while playing as a progressive, ball-playing centre-back.

He would also fill a homegrown spot in Arne Slot‘s squad, which will be crucial as few of Liverpool’s existing options are projected to stay at the club.

However, the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst reports that Richard Hughes and his recruitment team are willing to “bide their time” in order to strike a favourable deal for Guehi.

Liverpool are “keeping close tabs on the developments of the situation at Selhurst Park” as Palace find their position weakened.

Having turned down big-money offers from Tottenham and Newcastle in the past – worth as high as £70 million – the London club may now be “forced into a cut-price deal.”

This comes with Guehi entering the final year of his contract and Palace already closing in on his replacement with a £40 million deal for Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande.

It means their hand is weaker as Liverpool – and other interested parties – will know Palace are open to a sale as they would otherwise risk seeing their No. 6 leave on a free transfer next summer.

Guehi “would jump at the opportunity to move to Anfield if the opportunity arose,” writes Gorst, though the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg insists he “will not be rushed into a decision on his future.”

The London-based journalist reports that Guehi is “prepared to see out the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace if the right move does not materialise this summer.”

Guehi’s warning to Palace?

He “has no intention of signing an extension,” it is claimed, and is “open-minded about his next destination” with his priority being “plenty of playing time next season.”

While there is no guarantee he would join Liverpool as a first-choice starter he would certainly play a significant number of minutes as Slot builds for the future at the heart of his defence.

With Ibrahima Konate yet to sign a new contract – his own deal also expiring in 2026 – and Virgil van Dijk turning 34 next month, Guehi could see a clear path to a long-term role as Liverpool’s defensive leader.

Realistically, Steinberg’s report is likely a warning to Palace from the player’s camp: sell for a reasonable fee or he will leave on a free next summer.