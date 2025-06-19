Liverpool hold an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as a third deal with Bayer Leverkusen seems likely – all in Thursday’s news and rumours!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

While Florian Wirtz finally makes the journey over to Merseyside to begin his medical before a £116 million switch, Liverpool remain in talks with his club Leverkusen.

That comes with the Bundesliga side eager to sign Jarell Quansah as a replacement for Jonathan Tah, who joined Bayern Munich ahead of the Club World Cup.

To that end, the Times‘ Paul Joyce has reported Liverpool’s interest in Palace captain Guehi, who could be considered as Quansah’s replacement.

Joyce writes: “Guehi is liked by Liverpool, with circumstances around Quansah, and others, likely to determine whether any interest develops now, or they continue to monitor his situation given he would be available on a free transfer in 12 months.”

Quansah is valued at around £40 million but Joyce notes that Leverkusen “would clearly try and sign him for less,” and with Guehi also eligible as a homegrown player it seems a sensible replacement.

Palace are already seemingly working to replace the 24-year-old with Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

As mentioned, Wirtz is set to undergo the first parts of his medical on Thursday evening – with his £116 million transfer to be finalised on Friday!

Milos Kerkez will be Liverpool’s next signing and a deal is expected to be struck next week for a fee of £40 million – below Bournemouth‘s asking price

Academy goalkeeper Harvey Davies is set to leave the club on loan – which could actually have an impact on the pursuit of Guehi

Claims of Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak are yet to be shut down by journalists on Merseyside, and in fact they may even be encouraged

Federico Chiesa has again been urged to leave Liverpool in order to “play consistently” after talks with new Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso

Elsewhere in the football world today

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, which likely means they won’t be going for Luis Diaz (BBC Sport)

Incoming left-back Kerkez is one of six players nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award – voted for by the players themselves (PFA)

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is facing a FOUR-YEAR ban after being charged by the FA for anti-doping offences – he’ll still have 10 years on his contract after that we imagine! (Times)

A total of 423,004 seats were left empty in the first 16 games of the Club World Cup – a roaring success so far (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1996, Anfield played host to one of its last international tournament fixtures as Russia drew 3-3 with the Czech Republic in the group stage of Euro 1996.

That game saw Czech duo Patrik Berger and Vladimir Smicer both play at their future home and Smicer score a vital equaliser in the 88th minute to secure passage from Group C – going on to lose the final 2-1 to Germany.

Anfield only hosted one more game at the tournament, the quarter-final between France and the Netherlands, and it was not among the stadia used during the continent-wide Euro 2020 as it no longer meets specifications.

Speaking to This Is Anfield in 2022, Smicer looked back on his time at Liverpool and leaving the club straight after the Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

“My last kick for Liverpool, the winning penalty in the Champions League final, what more do you want?” he reflected.