Liverpool’s interest in Marc Guehi is nothing new, but the likelihood of the Crystal Palace captain signing for the champions has just stepped up significantly.

With Jarell Quansah departing for Bayer Leverkusen and doubts over Ibrahima Konate‘s contract situation, Guehi is considered the prime candidate as Richard Hughes and Arne Slot plot a new addition at centre-back.

It is easy to see why, too: Guehi ticks almost every box as the ideal defensive signing in a transfer window that could cement Liverpool’s status as the best team in England for years to come.

Firstly, the financial logistics of the deal have landed favourably for Liverpool.

Guehi is into the final year of his contract at Palace, who are actively pursuing a successor in Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande, which not only telegraphs their desire to sell but also a ballpark asking price.

With Diomande, previously on Liverpool’s radar, valued at around £40 million, Liverpool could feasibly expect to do business for a similar fee if they step up their interest in Guehi.

Given Quansah’s switch to the Bundesliga will bring in a similar fee at up to £35 million – with a buy-back clause in place for around €60 million (£51.3m) – it is clear the funds will be there for his replacement.

But while Quansah had emerged from the academy as a hugely promising young defender, rightly earning the exposure he did as alternate to Konate, Guehi is considerably ahead in his development.

Youth and experience

That comes despite the England international only being set to turn 25 in mid-July, while Quansah is only two-and-a-half years younger and celebrates his 23rd birthday next season.

A product of Chelsea‘s youth system, Guehi was marked as one to watch early on and was part of the England side to win the U17 World Cup in 2017 as well as reaching the final of the U17 Euros months previous.

Two seasons on loan at Swansea, working under England U17s coach Steve Cooper and alongside the likes of Conor Gallagher, Rhian Brewster and, briefly, Viktor Gyokeres, then earned him his £18 million move to Palace.

Now, almost six years on from his debut, Guehi has played 216 games of senior club football while making 23 appearances for the England national team.

He stood out as England’s best defender at last summer’s Euros before enhancing his reputation with another stellar campaign as Palace ended 2024/25 by lifting the FA Cup.

While it may be a surprise to learn that there are less than three years between Guehi and Quansah, it may be even more of a surprise to learn that the Palace captain is over a year younger than Konate.

The Ivory Coast-born defender is in the sweet spot between youth and experience, and though the miles and minutes in his legs may be considered wear and tear, he is still a long way from the natural peak of a top-level centre-back.

A modern, progressive centre-back

His upbringing at Chelsea, Swansea and finally Palace ensures Guehi fits the mould as a modern defender, too; comfortable in possession with the ability to break the lines and even create chances with his passing range.

Of course his fundamental duties remain in defence, and he is a player who relishes one-on-one duels – in last season’s Premier League he ranked in the top eight percent of centre-backs for duels won (168 in total) and top 16 percent for aerial duels won (69).

His speed makes him particularly effective in the recovery – for which he is in the top seven percent in the Premier League – which would clearly suit a Liverpool side playing a high line.

It could be argued that Guehi’s height – at a shorter-than-average 6′ for a centre-back – is the only real disadvantage to consider, but he more than makes up for it with his intelligence and ability on the ground.

That intelligence extends to his approach off the pitch, with the 24-year-old a strong character who speaks well and would fit in easily within the current squad.

If the existing order remains, with Konate as Virgil van Dijk‘s first-choice partner, there is a feeling that Guehi would still enjoy considerable game time if he were to join Liverpool this summer.

But it is in the forward-planning that both Guehi and Liverpool could see this is the ideal time to begin their association.

Perfect for the squad

Given the club are yet to reach a breakthrough in talks over a new deal for Konate, who like Guehi will see his current contract expire in 2026, and Van Dijk soon to celebrate his 34th birthday, succession will be at the forefront of Liverpool’s defensive plans.

It is easy to see Slot rotating between the trio of Van Dijk, Konate and Guehi more comfortably than he was with Quansah the third choice in his first season in charge, with a view to then cementing Guehi as a long-term first choice.

Where that vision particularly suits Liverpool is in the changing makeup of their squad – and especially with respect to their homegrown quota.

Liverpool’s homegrown situation Non-homegrown players (19): Alisson, Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson*, Kerkez, Tsimikas, Ramsay*, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Endo, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez*, Chiesa*, Gakpo Homegrown players (12): Mrozek*, Davies*, Gomez, Williams*, Frimpong, Bradley, Beck*, Stephenson*, Morton* Jones, Elliott*, Balagizi* Notable U21s: Pecsi, Nallo, Chambers, Scanlon, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Danns * Likely to leave

The departure of a number of their existing homegrown options, including Quansah, this summer means new additions are required that would meet the Premier League‘s criteria.

Guehi is not only eligible as homegrown, partly solving that dilemma, but also a genuinely top-tier centre-back with prove leadership qualities, the right level of experience and in a favourable position in terms of availability.

Whether he is Liverpool’s next Van Dijk or a fail-safe in their precarious talks over Konate’s future, there are few better options – if any – out there than Palace’s No. 6.