Milos Kerkez is claimed to have already agreed personal terms with Liverpool, while talks over a deal with Bournemouth are considered to be “advancing.”

With Jeremie Frimpong‘s move announced and the negotiation process well underway with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz, interest in Kerkez has taken a backseat.

But there clearly remains a focus on landing a deal for the Bournemouth left-back, who has already hinted at a transfer following the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, in an update on YouTube, there is an “agreement done” between Kerkez and Liverpool.

The transfer journalist claims that “the contract is ready” and “everything is OK,” with the Hungary international “really convinced about the project” led by Arne Slot.

Kerkez “can’t wait to become a Liverpool player,” Romano claims, which means “the feeling is positive.”

While getting the 21-year-old’s commitment is part of the battle, key to securing a transfer is reaching an agreement with Bournemouth.

In Romano’s words the two clubs are “discussing” terms, and he adds: “The understanding is that this deal is advancing behind the scenes.”

“The expectation is for this deal to advance fast in the next days, so Liverpool are really busy,” he concludes.

Kerkez is set to link up with the Hungary squad on Sunday ahead of friendlies against Sweden (June 6) and Azerbaijan (June 10), which could delay a proposed switch to Anfield.

But with the framework already in place from the player’s side it is certainly a deal that should move forward quickly once a breakthrough is reached with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth, who have strong relationships with the likes of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, are said to value Kerkez at £45 million – with the left-back referencing interest in an interview with MLSZ TV.

“Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don’t know how,” Kerkez, who has liked a number of posts linking him with Liverpool on Instagram, said.

“At the same time, I think it’s normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you.

“I see this as fuel that drives me forward.

“All this doesn’t break me, but it doesn’t ‘boost’ my ego either. It teaches me humility and motivates me.”