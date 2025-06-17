Milos Kerkez has confirmed his Liverpool transfer is close, during an interview in his native Serbia alongside his father, who said it was “basically a done deal.”

Kerkez is a Hungary international but was born in Serbia, and during his post-season downtime the left-back took part in an interview with the Super Indirektno podcast.

Joined by his father, Sebastijan, the 21-year-old discussed his career so far and what is to come – namely a proposed £45 million move to Liverpool.

“For us, Liverpool is the only option, we are not going anywhere else and we will not talk to other clubs,” Kerkez Sr said, per Blic.

“Personal terms have been agreed, we just need to sort out some details, but that is basically a done deal.”

Kerkez’s father – clearly an outspoken character – praised the role of Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who also signed him for Bournemouth in 2023.

“Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth. If he had said we were going to India, we would have gone to India,” he said.

The Liverpool target himself spoke of his fondness for Anfield as an away ground and later posed with a flag with the Liverbird on it and signed a Liverpool shirt.

Kerkez signing a LFC shirt?? pic.twitter.com/VQXwQ6SRrG — LFC Photos (@lfcphts) June 16, 2025

It continues a remarkably open approach to the transfer from Kerkez and his family, with the Hungarian particularly active on social media when it comes to stories of his expected move.

Talks between Liverpool and Bournemouth are set to advance this week after the south-coast club announced the signing of new left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes on Monday.

While Kerkez is valued at £45 million the suggestion is that Hughes will be able to drive that price down during amicable talks with his former club.

The young full-back is long since reported to have agreed personal terms with the club and is in line to replace Andy Robertson as Arne Slot‘s new first choice.

That could have ramifications on Robertson’s possible switch to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club pursuing a deal for a player who emerged as the best left-back in the world in the years after his 2017 move to Liverpool but is now declining at 31.