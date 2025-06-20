➔ SUPPORT US
Milos Kerkez DEAL AGREED – Liverpool to sign £40m Bournemouth left-back

Liverpool have now agreed a deal to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth following months of speculation over the left-back’s future.

Kerkez is set to become the most expensive full-back signing Liverpool have ever made, with the Reds agreeing to pay Bournemouth around £40 million for the 21-year-old.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports the Hungarian has agreed a five-year contract that will keep him on Merseyside until 2030 and will undergo a medical next week.

A £40 million fee makes Kerkez the 12th-most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history.

The only defender Liverpool have ever spent more on is Virgil van Dijk, who the Reds bought from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kerkez also moves from the south coast and will play to the captain’s left, as a flying full-back to support the attack in wide areas.

He is the first left-back the Reds have signed since Kostas Tsimikas arrived for £11.75 million in 2020, coming at a time when Andy Robertson considers a departure to Atletico Madrid.

It was back in November that Liverpool were first seriously linked with a move for Kerkez, and the rumours have progressively ramped up since.

When asked about the full-back in February, Arne Slot said: “He’s having a great season as many, many, many other players here are as well.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) is challenged by AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“That shows you probably how good of a manager you have over here, what a great sporting director you had over here – and maybe still have, I don’t know how the one now is doing.

“[Richard Hughes] brought in very good players and this manager works with them in an incredible way, because he brings the best out of every single player – including the one you just mentioned, but I’m not talking about an individual.

“They are all bringing the best out of their game at the moment.”

