With Florian Wirtz‘s announcement as a Liverpool player imminent – he could even be a Red by the time you’re reading this – we’re focussing this news round-up on the day’s other big stories.

Milos Kerkez transfer next week

Not to be outdone by ‘Florian Friday’, Milos Kerkez took a major step to becoming a Liverpool player as the Reds agreed terms with Bournemouth to sign the Hungarian.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein wrote that the deal would be worth about £40 million and the 21-year-old will sign a five-year contract at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano reports that he will arrive in Liverpool on Tuesday to complete a medical and sign the necessary paperwork, finally bringing to an end the open secret that he and his dad have struggled to keep!

It is then expected that he will be officially unveiled as a Liverpool player late on Wednesday.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

As mentioned above, the latest on Wirtz at the time of writing is that he has completed his medical and will be announced on Friday evening or Saturday morning

Liverpool are close to agreeing to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for just over £34 million, reported the Athletic – a good price but we need a replacement

Joe Gomez has indicated he will be staying at Liverpool, saying he is “still hungry to keep going” – we will definitely need him if Quansah leaves

Marc Guehi has been linked to fill the Quansah space in defence, with the Reds to make Crystal Palace a “significant offer,” according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal‘s 18-year-old left-back, Myles Lewis-Skelly, has agreed to sign a new contract with the Gunners (the Guardian) – his current deal expires next year

Paris Saint-Germain were beaten by 1-0 by Brazilian side Botafogo in the Club World Cup on Thursday – while we mightn’t care too much about the result, the Botafogo players clearly did!

After 27 years, the South Korean K-League has ended a ban on foreign goalkeepers that was brought in to develop young ‘keepers (BBC Sport) – bet you didn’t know that!

Liverpool FC: On this day

It has been 10 years since Joe Gomez signed for Liverpool as a fresh-faced 18-year-old from Charlton.

As Liverpool’s longest-serving player, he plays an important role in the squad and will hopefully feature more often next season with a good pre-season behind him.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Ten years ago as a kid moving from south east London to Liverpool, I couldn’t even imagine looking this far into the future.

“Looking back now I’m full of gratitude & take so much pride in being a part of this club and city.”