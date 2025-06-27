Milos Kerkez has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool’s left-back veteran Andy Robertson after officially completing his move to Anfield to assume the first-choice role.

Liverpool unveiled their fourth signing of the summer on Thursday after agreeing a £40 million package with Bournemouth for 21-year-old Kerkez.

The Hungarian arrives as the club’s most expensive full-back and, as such, is expected to take up the role as first-choice ahead of Robertson, who is reportedly no longer on Atletico’s radar.

At 31 years of age and after seven full seasons as a regular in the XI, the time has come for Robertson to pass the baton on to a player who has admired him from afar.

Speaking to the club’s website, Kerkez touched on his admiration of the Scot and ex-Red John Arne Riise throughout his development.

“Obviously I watched a lot. I’m 21, so I started to watch when I was 13, 14 and to be really into Liverpool,” Kerkez said.

“Obviously I remember a lot of legends, let’s say obviously in the left-back [position] I watched a lot of clips of John Arne Riise.

“And Robertson also I love a lot – I watched a lot of videos and games of him. For me, like I say, it’s a real honour, a real privilege to come here and be a Liverpool player now. I just want to get going.

“I watched a lot of videos and he (Riise) was also a machine player. Same for Robertson – I love him a lot. I’m still young, I want to learn a lot and improve and hopefully get on their level one day.”

Kerkez is part of a generation of young footballers who grew up watching Jurgen Klopp transform the club into what it is today, with Robertson among those who helped propel Liverpool to silverware.

It is no wonder then that he, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz acknowledge the club as among the best in the world and are now eager to see their names etched in the history books.

With Robertson no longer expected to make the switch to Atletico, due to not being willing to meet Liverpool’s fee demands, Kerkez will now likely have the opportunity to work alongside the player he admires.

The club will move on one of Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas this summer and the likelihood is it will be the latter despite the Scot’s contract expiring next year.