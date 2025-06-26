Milos Kerkez has revealed his “honour” at becoming a Liverpool player, calling the Reds “the biggest club in England.”

The Hungarian was officially unveiled as a Reds player on Thursday lunchtime, joining in a £40 million deal from Bournemouth.

It is the latest exciting piece of business by the Premier League champions, with Kerkez joining Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz at Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website for the first time, the 21-year-old couldn’t hide his delight at moving to such a huge club.

“I’m really happy,” Kerkez said. “It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England.

“I’m just really, really happy and excited. After this, I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”

Kerkez also discussed watching Liverpool as a youngster in Hungary, picking out some key left-backs from past and present.

“Obviously I watched a lot. I’m 21, so I started to watch when I was 13, 14 and to be really into Liverpool,” he added.

“Obviously I remember a lot of legends, let’s say obviously in the left-back [position] I watched a lot of clips of John Arne Riise.

“And [Andy] Robertson also I love a lot – I watched a lot of videos and games of him.

“For me, like I say, it’s a real honour, a real privilege to come here and be a Liverpool player now.”

Will Liverpool’s most expensive full-back be a bargain?

Kerkez feels like the perfect left-back signing for Liverpool, at a time when Andy Robertson has shown signs of being past his best.

Whether the legendary Scot leaves to join Atletico Madrid remains to be seen, but the Bournemouth man feels like an upgrade at this point in their respective careers.

At £40 million, Kerkez is the most expensive full-back signing in Liverpool’s history, but it is easy to see him looking like a bargain over time.

Still only 21, the Hungary international has the vast majority of his career ahead of him, and like Robertson, he can be a mainstay for the Reds for around a decade.

There is little to suggest that Kerkez won’t hit the ground running in a Liverpool shirt, having proven himself as an outstanding Premier League player.

He started all 38 league games for Bournemouth last season, bagging five assists, two of which came in a 2-1 win at home to Man City.

That’s both full-back positions boxed for the foreseeable future by Liverpool, as this outstanding summer of transfer business continues.