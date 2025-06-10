Liverpool are set to hold more talks with Bournemouth over a possible £45 million deal for Milos Kerkez, with his club having agreed on a replacement.

Kerkez is unlikely to be through the door at Anfield by Tuesday evening’s initial transfer deadline, but it appears certain that he will be a Liverpool player soon enough.

That could come when the window reopens next week, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting that meetings will take place between the two clubs and the left-back’s representatives this week.

He writes that “there is a very good chance that agreements are reached,” with it clear that Kerkez is desperate to join Arne Slot‘s champions.

Bournemouth have already identified the Hungarian’s replacement, with Sky Sports‘ Mark McAdam reporting that a deal has been “verbally agreed” for Rennes’ Adrien Truffert.

That signing would be worth up to £14.3 million, however both Ornstein and McAdam maintain that it will only go through if Kerkez is sold.

Bournemouth are clearly of the belief that will be the case, as “the expectation is for a medical to happen in the next few days” to finalise Truffert’s arrival.

Another left-back already made the move to Dean Court in January, with Argentina youth international Julio Soler joining from Lanus in a deal worth £11.5 million.

At the time that was seen as Bournemouth laying the groundwork for Kerkez’s exit, though Soler only featured five times for the Cherries in the second half of last season and would seemingly remain behind Truffert if he joins.

The Hungarian FA have already confirmed that Kerkez has left their squad ahead of Tuesday evening’s friendly in Azerbaijan due to “private reasons.”

While it may be wrong to speculate on the situation, many have suggested this will be in order to push through his switch to Liverpool before time away to recharge ahead of the start of pre-season.

Liverpool have already brought in a new right-back in Jeremie Frimpong, while they have so far seen three bids – the latest worth £113 million – for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz rebuffed.

As with Kerkez, there remains an expectation that Wirtz will eventually join the Reds, with talks ongoing with Leverkusen and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele claiming an offer of £118 million is likely to be accepted.