Milos Kerkez‘s £40 million transfer to Liverpool is expected to be formally announced on Tuesday, with the left-back flying in for his medical on Monday.

Liverpool shook on a deal with Bournemouth worth £40 million last week to sign 21-year-old left-back Kerkez, who had already agreed personal terms.

With the Hungary international having enjoyed a post-season holiday in his native Serbia, a medical will now take place over Monday and Tuesday.

Journalist David Lynch, whose work can be found on Substack, was first to report that Kerkez will travel to Merseyside on Monday.

The first part of his medical is expected to take place soon after his arrival, along with media duties including an official photoshoot and an interview with LFCTV.

That will allow Kerkez’s transfer to be confirmed on Tuesday, following the second part of his medical and signing his contract.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Kerkez will put pen to paper on a five-year deal which will tie him to the Premier League champions until 2030.

Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi have also signed for the next five years, with a busy summer of transfers set to continue even after Kerkez’s move is announced.

While there will be an increased focus on sales, with Jarell Quansah close to joining Bayer Leverkusen, Andy Robertson considering a move to Atletico Madrid and Napoli holding talks for Darwin Nunez, further additions are also anticipated.

Liverpool’s priorities after securing a new first-choice left-back will be at least one centre-back and a new leading No. 9.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is expected to be pursued as Quansah’s replacement while Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is the top centre-forward target, albeit with any deal complicated.

Kerkez has long made his intention to join Liverpool clear, including in an interview with Serbian podcast Super Indirektno alongside his father, Sebastijan, earlier in June.

“For us, Liverpool is the only option, we are not going anywhere else and we will not talk to other clubs,” Kerkez Sr. said.

The player’s father added: “Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth. If he had said we were going to India, we would have gone to India.”

A move to Liverpool will make it eight clubs already in a country-hopping career for Kerkez, who at 21 has already represented teams in Serbia, Austria, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands and England.