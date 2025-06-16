Milos Kerkez Liverpool transfer to be ‘agreed this week’

Liverpool’s pursuit of Milos Kerkez could reach a final agreement by the end of the week, with a new report stating the club are “closing in” on their third signing of the summer.

In a week that will see Florian Wirtz undergo his medical, Liverpool could wrap up another signing with an agreement for Kerkez in sight.

According to The i Paper, which has readily documented the club’s interest from the start, talks are at “at an advanced stage and should be agreed by the end of the week.”

There is the caveat that “there are still issues to resolve,” but a package worth between £40-45 million is expected with negotiations now centred on how the fee will be structured.

The report adds that “there is optimism on both sides that a deal can be agreed in the next few days” for the left-back, who is to sign a five-year contract with Liverpool.

Bournemouth have already signed the Hungarian’s replacement, announcing the arrival of Adrien Truffert from Rennes in a £14.5 million deal – a clear nod to Kerkez’s future.

The 21-year-old will arrive as all but the first-choice left-back, which has triggered news of Andy Robertson‘s potential departure to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Scot has been described as a “top target” for the Spanish side with the player claimed to have ‘already said yes’ to the move.

Robertson had only days prior explained talks had taken place between him and Liverpool over his future, with his contract expiring next summer, but remained unsure about the future.

It remains to be seen if Robertson makes for the exit but if he does, it would likely see Kostas Tsimikas retained in his role as a backup.

As it stands, Kerkez is close to becoming the club’s third signing of the summer, with outgoings expected to be the focus once the left-back and Wirtz are unveiled.