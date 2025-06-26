After Milos Kerkez made his move to Liverpool official, the left-back revealed when he knew he would be signing for the Reds and explained the impact of talks with sporting director Richard Hughes.

It was in November when it first came to light that Liverpool were in negotiations for Kerkez, and since there has been a steady stream of news stories ramping up to the summer.

Despite the ongoing speculation around a transfer, the 21-year-old has said that it was only in May and “coming close to the end of the season” that he knew things were “starting to get more serious.”

He told Liverpool’s official website: “I was just waiting nearly every day and ‘what is happening’ and wanted my dad (his agent) to tell me this.

“A couple of days ago, a week ago, [my dad said] it’s coming good and we are flying this week.”

Kerkez also explained how his relationship with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes had played “a big part” in the transfer.

“As everyone knows, he brought me to Bournemouth and was a big part of why I came to Bournemouth,” said the Hungarian.

“And obviously also the gaffer (Arne Slot), I had talks with him and I really knew when I talked to him and Richard that this is it for me.”

Hughes joined Liverpool last summer after 10 years at Bournemouth, departing the Cherries having served as their technical director for the majority of that time.

Kerkez signed for Bournemouth in 2023, arriving in the Premier League for about £18 million from AZ Alkmaar.

He has since played 74 times for the club from the south coast and impressed with his tenacity down the left.

Once Slot’s Liverpool came calling, though, Kerkez had only one destination in mind as to where he would continue his career.

The youngster noted the talks he held with Liverpool’s head coach and how they impacted his decision, saying: “We talked about the tactics and the plan and where he sees me, where I can improve and where I can help the team.

“Obviously, when the coach comes also and talks to you, it’s a big thing, a big sign of respect and for me there were no second doubts then that I wanted to go somewhere else.

“It was always Liverpool.”