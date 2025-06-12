As Liverpool continue to edge closer to signing Milos Kerkez, one of the left-back’s Bournemouth teammates has admitted that the transfer “will probably” go through.

It has long been a badly kept secret that Kerkez wants to sign for Liverpool, with the Reds having been repeatedly linked to the Hungarian since November.

Now, Kerkez’s Bournemouth teammate, Justin Kluivert, has appeared to confirm the interest, telling VoetbalPrimeur: “He’ll probably go there. I hope so for him.

“He hasn’t really said goodbye yet, but I hope he’ll make it happen there.”

The comments come after months of speculation that should climax in a move to Liverpool, though the fee has yet to be agreed upon.

The asking price for the 21-year-old is believed to be £45 million, but the i Paper‘s Mark Douglas – who has reported frequently on Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez – claimed: “It is anticipated that Liverpool’s first offer will come in lower than Bournemouth‘s asking price.”

He reported this at the start of June and we are yet to hear of an official bid being placed.

However, one indicator that the deal could be getting closer was the Cherries’ ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Rennes’ Adrien Truffert.

It is expected that the French left-back would be a replacement for Kerkez at Bournemouth. In addition, Kerkez left the Hungary camp early due to ‘private reasons’, a statement said.

Kerkez, himself, hasn’t exactly been subtle about his desire to sign for the Reds, frequently liking Liverpool-related posts on social media as well as alluding to a move in interviews.

At the end of May, he told the Hungarian FA TV channel: “Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don’t know how.

“At the same time, I think it’s normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you.

“I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn’t break me, but it doesn’t ‘boost’ my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”