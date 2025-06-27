Milos Kerkez celebrated his move to Anfield with a Liverpool-themed party and had a message to share with supporters as the countdown to his first game begins.

Liverpool wrapped up another early signing by adding Kerkez to their left-back ranks in a £40 million deal, another statement of intent after landing Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Kerkez and his family have been very enthusiastic about the switch to Anfield, all but announcing the move themselves before being greeted by a Liverpool-themed party after sealing his move to commemorate his brother’s birthday.

The 21-year-old returned to Serbia after undergoing the formalities of his transfer and it is safe to say there is plenty of enthusiasm about him becoming a Red from his friends and family:

Milos Kerkez is currently having a Liverpool-themed pool party back at home in Serbia with his mates and family! ?????? Live DJ set ?, Liverpool balloons ?, beers ?… the whole lot! He's celebrating his move to #LFC and having the absolute BEST time! Love him already ??? pic.twitter.com/KddhGNqXSt — Nicholas Bieber (@nickbieber) June 26, 2025

One of Kerkez's brothers birthday cake has a picture of him and milos in Liverpool kits on it ??? pic.twitter.com/oB74LKM6Cj — Bradley (@BradleyLFC24v3) June 26, 2025

kerkez flying out STILL wearing his liverpool shirt he’s so geeked man?? pic.twitter.com/fmxVqYQ7w6 — ? (@salahive) June 26, 2025

It is the level of enthusiasm every supporter wants to see after a move is agreed and Kerkez underlined the pride he feels at becoming a Liverpool player with his message to the fans.

On Instagram, he penned: “It’s an honour and privilege to join Liverpool, I will do my best to improve even more as a player and person.

“Thank you to everyone for big support and warm welcome, see you soon Anfield.

“My brothers and my parents, nothing would be possible without you!”

He also shared a message during his interview with the club, saying: “I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now.

“And keep supporting the team like you support always, because you’re the biggest fan base in the world.

“I’m going to give everything – absolutely everything – to win trophies with the club and to hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can’t wait to hear the roar. And see you soon.”

With his signing wrapped up early in the summer, he will join his new teammates for the start of pre-season in the week commencing July 7, more than a month before the Premier League opener against his former club.