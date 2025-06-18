Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League have been released, with a big talking point around Mohamed Salah‘s absence for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds will begin their title defence at home to Bournemouth in an 8pm kickoff on Friday, August 15 and will play their first away game at Newcastle‘s St James’ Park.

It promises to be a captivating start to the campaign as a new-look Liverpool side takes to the field, and Arne Slot will be needing a big squad to ensure back-to-back titles.

Here are five talking points around Liverpool’s 2025/26 Premier League fixtures.

Start and end at Anfield

It feels the privilege of champions to kick off the campaign at home; another opportunity for the fans to party at Anfield and the players to make a statement on the pitch.

That the Premier League‘s fixture computer has also handed Liverpool a home closer also lays the ground for what all involved will hope is another celebration on May 24.

Of course there is a long way to go until then, but home advantage is always a blessing and Slot’s side can look to enjoy that against Bournemouth on August 15 while Man City and Arsenal both begin away.

Kerkez debuts against his old club

The visit of Bournemouth will be significant for one of Liverpool’s new signings, with Milos Kerkez therefore expected to make his league debut for the club against his former side.

Kerkez is set to complete his £40 million move from Dean Court in the coming days and with Andy Robertson considering his future amid interest from Atletico Madrid, the Hungarian will almost certainly start the first game.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola will no doubt have plans in place to nullify his former left-back.

Salah could miss SIX games – including Arsenal

After a season without an interval, Salah will again represent Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations midway through 2025/26.

This time it lands in a particularly awkward run of fixtures, with the tournament taking place in Morocco between December 21 and January 18, having been moved to accommodate the Club World Cup and the expanded Champions League.

Salah could therefore miss as many as six Premier League games – Tottenham (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (A) and Burnley (H) – along with the third round of the FA Cup and a potential Carabao Cup semi-final opener.

Jeremie Frimpong is likely to be considered as his replacement for that run, though Slot could also have plans for Ben Doak, Dominik Szoboszlai or Luis Diaz on the right.

No ‘easy’ run until November

Such is the strength of the Premier League there will be few fixtures considered genuinely straightforward for Liverpool.

But this season’s fixture list seems particularly demanding, with no ‘easy’ run on paper perhaps until November and into December.

The Reds will play Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton all within their first five games and it is rare that a simpler tie is not then followed by one against a side expected to be vying for Europe.

However after the trip to Man City on the weekend of November 8/9, Liverpool play: Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Sunderland (H), Leeds (A), Brighton (H), Tottenham (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (H), Fulham (A).

That may be their most obvious stretch to pick up maximum points – and Slot will be looking to make the most of Salah before he leaves midway through that run.

Away after SIX Champions League fixtures

Liverpool will be gunning for the Champions League again this season, and after their frustrating defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last term it could even be argued that some players will see it as priority.

While much depends on the fixtures dealt to them during the league phase draw on August 28, it is eye-opening that the Reds will play away after six of their eight Champions League games.

Those are against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Brentford, Man City, West Ham and Bournemouth, including after each of the first five league phase fixtures.

That trip to the Etihad in November 8, following the fourth Champions League game, could top last season’s Anfield double-header against Real Madrid and Man City.