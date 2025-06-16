Florian Wirtz‘s move to Liverpool could be confirmed this week, becoming the most expensive signing in English football history ahead of Moises Caicedo.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds missed out on Caicedo in 2023, with the Ecuadorian preferring Chelsea, signing for a whopping £115 million.

With Wirtz now set to join Liverpool in a deal eventually worth £116 million, the Blues midfielder has reacted positively to the news, in quotes shared by the Liverpool Echo.

“I didn’t know Liverpool were going to pay that,” Caicedo said. “It’s good, it’s good.”

“Yeah he’s a great player. I think everybody watching [can see] how he plays, he’s a very good player.

“So I’m happy to hear he’s [coming] to the Premier League.”

Speaking of Wirtz…

Today’s Liverpool FC News

The German‘s medical is scheduled for later this week after the end of his holiday. Could it be Florian Friday?

Similarly, Milos Kerkez‘s switch to Liverpool will also reportedly be agreed this week, with the Reds on fire currently!

Darwin Nunez‘s talks with Serie A champions Napoli have now been described as “serious” and “concrete,” as his Liverpool exit potentially edges closer

Diogo Jota has admitted that he had a “very tough season” at Anfield, but he will cherish winning the league title “forever.” Should he stay this summer?

Liverpool fans will love a You’ll Never Walk Alone taunt that happened at Old Trafford during Soccer Aid last night. This is great!

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield have spoken to La Liga commentator Rob Palmer to get the lowdown on rumoured Liverpool target Julian Alvarez:

“I don’t think there are a lot of negatives. “All of his strengths are his strengths; he’s not lightning quick but he’s quick; he isn’t dominant in the air but he scores a lot of headers, I think I’m right in saying; he shoots and scores with both feet. “To play for Atletico, you have to be a pressing striker. You go back to the old days and Ian Rush was always Liverpool’s best defender because that’s where the line of defence started, up front, so he’s that kind of player. “The only negative for me is that his price might be out of the range that they have in the budget.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bournemouth have signed defender Adrien Truffert from Rennes in a £14.4 million deal, paving the way for Kerkez to join Liverpool

Man United are said to be relaxed about signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, despite Tottenham providing stiff competition (Sky Sports)

Speaking of United, they have reportedly held initial talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the signing of Liverpool-linked striker Hugo Ekitike (Sky Sports)

Barcelona are thought to be the favourites to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, with the Spaniard linked with the Reds in the past (Sky Germany)

Here’s one you didn’t see coming! Gareth Bale is reportedly in talks to front a US-based group’s potential takeover of Plymouth (Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2004, Rafa Benitez was named Liverpool’s new manager, replacing the departed Gerard Houllier.

The Spaniard won the Champions League in his first season at Anfield, immediately gaining legendary status, and he came close to Premier League glory in 2008/09.

In the end, Benitez’s time at Liverpool reached a natural conclusion in 2010, following six excellent years there, but he turned the Reds into a genuine European force.

He still spends some time living in the city to this day, remaining a popular figure among supporters.

Meanwhile, on this day in 1967, Jurgen Klopp was born, so Happy Birthday to him!