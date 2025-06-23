Nat Phillips has left Liverpool after nine years, with the centre-back joining Championship side West Brom on a permanent deal after five previous loans.

Phillips has departed Merseyside on a permanent transfer, joining Ryan Mason’s West Brom after almost a decade with Liverpool.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Baggies, who have agreed to pay Liverpool a £3 million fee inclusive of add-ons.

It comes having not played for Liverpool’s first team since coming off the bench in a 1-0 win at Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay in January 2023.

While he did make 29 appearances for the senior side, the majority of his time at Liverpool has been spent out on loan, taking in spells with Stuttgart, Bournemouth, Celtic, Cardiff and Derby over the last six years.

Summer signing number 1?? pic.twitter.com/Veb410o0Wp — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 23, 2025

Speaking to West Brom‘s official website following his decision to join, Phillips said: “As soon as I found out about the interest I just wanted to get here and get going.

“Throughout my career I’ve always wanted to develop a rhythm and continue to play week in, week out.

“I feel like I did that in the second half of last season, and I want to continue that rhythm and try to take that into the season coming up.

“I’ve had a number of loans over the past few years and it’ll be really nice for me and my family to go somewhere and know we’re staying there to develop a relationship with the club and the fans.”

Interest from clubs in Germany, Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands, along with sides in the Championship, did see Liverpool consider a sale in recent years.

But with Phillips contracted to 2026 he often found himself priced out of a move, including last summer when Trabzonspor saw a £4 million bid rejected due to an asking price of £8 million.

Now though, the defender will have an opportunity to finally establish himself as a long-term fixture at a new club for a fee that suits Liverpool.

Phillips joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016, having seen his contract at Bolton expire, with the Reds’ approach coming while he prepared for a scholarship at the University of North Carolina.

He agreed his move to Merseyside just two days before he was due to fly out to the United States – and his decision has since been vindicated.

So far, Phillips has made 128 appearances as a senior professional, including 29 for Liverpool, forging a career not guaranteed to any player coming through at academy level.

The switch to West Brom should allow him to find his feet as a first-choice starter after his most productive season yet last time out at Derby.

While he was never considered a viable option for Liverpool’s starting centre-back roles, Phillips did prove his worth when called upon, particularly during an impressive run in the side during 2020/21’s injury crisis.

Supporters will remember fondly his time alongside fellow youth player Rhys Williams as the Reds earned an unlikely third-placed finish – along with his Cruyff turn to evade Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro in 2021.

Good luck at West Brom, Nat!