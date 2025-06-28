Liverpool reporters have kept the door ajar for a pursuit of Alexander Isak this summer, but claims from Newcastle state the club have “no fears internally” that he will push for a move.

It is no secret that Liverpool are in the market for a new No. 9 this summer and that Isak would be the ideal candidate, even if he was to demand a sizeable transfer fee.

The club’s interest has not been shot down by Merseyside reporters with the Mail‘s Lewis Steele recently stating that it is “not one to completely rule out just yet.”

Newcastle do not need to sell but the narrative has started to shift that they would be reluctant sellers for the right price.

Another factor will be if Isak were to push for an exit, but Lee Ryder, chief Newcastle writer for Chronicle Live, reports there are “no fears” the striker “will need settling down.”

“He is not the type to push for a move,” Ryder adds, while Newcastle are “under no pressure to sell, bow down to any demands or make any decisions.”

Eddie Howe is described as “relaxed” over his leading forward and has held “quiet talks” with the 25-year-old, who could yet show signs of unrest if Liverpool receive encouragement.

Notably, Ryder also states that “over at Liverpool, reporters who cover the club have been told not to dismiss a July bid for Isak,” which represents the start of a new financial year.

Isak is contracted until 2028 and has been projected to cost in excess of £150 million, a figure the club could afford with the Liverpool Echo‘s Dave Powell reporting that the Reds “could spend another £200 million in the market this summer and still be PSR compliant.”

Liverpool are expected to concentrate on outgoings before returning to investing in their squad, with Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah set to headline the early names to depart.

Newcastle have a strong hand when it comes to Isak’s future, but if Liverpool were to receive any positive indication from the player then their resolve will be tested.