Anfield will not undergo further expansion to take the ground beyond a 61,000 capacity, but the club’s owners have plans for work at “the back of the house.”

The redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand was the latest significant expansion of the stadium after the new Main Stand was completed in 2016.

When owners Fenway Sports Group took over in 2010, Anfield could host up to 45,000 supporters and now that figure has grown to 61,000 after two phases of redevelopment.

There is, however, always going to be a pining for more as demand outweighs the supply of tickets available to supporters, but it is not on the cards.

This was reiterated in the Liverpool Echo‘s interview with Liverpool chairman and FSG founder Tom Werner.

“We are comfortable that this is the right size now, more or less,” Werner said of the plans for Anfield. “We’d like to have the back-of-the-house work a little bit.

“We’re expanding the club store at Anfield and we are not shy about how we can generate more revenue because the more revenue we generate the more you can plough it into the pitch and the success on the pitch.”

Anfield currently hosts concerts during the summer as part of their growing revenue streams and the club are currently expanding and refurbishing the club shop outside Anfield, increasing its size by 4,000 square feet in time for the start of the 2025/26 season.

With no space to expand the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand or the Kop, not to mention the significant impact on the existing community, it is not a viable option to extend the ground further.

Instead, what Werner seemingly implies is improving the facilities in and around the ground – which could, in the future, include upgrading the concourses on the Kop and the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

It echoes what Liverpool CEO told This Is Anfield last summer, with Billy Hogan saying: “We will look at as we continue to, life cycle improvements and always looking at how we can improve the fan and supporter experience, whether that be inside or outside the ground.

“But, there’s no major plans for further expansion at this point.”