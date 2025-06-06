Andy Robertson insists he is “not daft,” acknowledging Liverpool want to sign a new left-back in Milos Kerkez, but backs himself to step up to the challenge.

Liverpool are in the process of finalising a deal with Bournemouth to sign 21-year-old left-back Kerkez, who could become their second signing of the summer.

It comes after a season in which Robertson faced genuine competition from Kostas Tsimikas before reclaiming his place as bona fide first choice.

While a proposed £45 million deal for Kerkez is expected to force Tsimikas’ departure, it also clearly impacts on Robertson’s chances of keeping his spot in the side.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, the 31-year-old responded to the reports, saying: “We’re not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done.

“But, until that is done, I’ve not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I’ve got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.

“I’ve had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I’m incredibly proud of.

“I’m not getting any younger. I can’t change my age, but I still believe I’ve got a lot to give and that’s what I focus on.

“I focus on myself – you can’t focus on other people or who you’re competing with.”

While it is clear that Kerkez will be brought in as part of a succession plan at left-back, the communication around Liverpool’s expected signing is that he will first compete with Robertson for a starting berth.

That is understandable given the Scot’s ongoing importance to Arne Slot‘s side, though he was arguably the weakest performer among the head coach’s most-used players in the season just gone.

Any new arrival could well spark another upturn in form from a player who only turned 31 in March, and Slot would relish any healthy rivalry.

Having two strong players in the same position is ideal for any elite-level coach, as is having a long-term successor in Kerkez already settled and ready to take over when the time comes.

