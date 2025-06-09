Joe Gomez has yet to score for Liverpool across 241 appearances, making him the player with the third-longest wait for a senior goal in club history.

We have all heard the cries of “shoot” in recent years when Gomez gets anywhere near the goal, such is the overwhelming desire from the entire fanbase to see the defender score.

He has set up nine throughout his Anfield career to date but has never had the opportunity to celebrate one of his own in any of his 241 appearances.

It means, in the history of the club, only Ephraim Longworth and Rob Jones went longer without scoring for Liverpool.

Longworth went 370 matches without ever finding the net between 1910 and 1928.

Also a defender, Longworth has held the record for 97 years and it would require quite a few more years in the red shirt if Gomez was to possibly surpass him!

There is certainly a theme as ex-defender Rob Jones is the only player in the modern era to have gone longer than Gomez without scoring, he went 243 games without a place on the scoresheet.

As per LFC History, Jamie Carragher once went 305 games without scoring for the club – the second-longest run behind Longworth – but he had already netted twice before the drought.

As we are looking at the wait for that first goal, Carragher is not considered when it comes to Gomez’s standing in club history – which he will still hope to bring to a close.

Speaking in early 2024 on the topic, Gomez declared that he is unsure how he will react if the need to celebrate a goal ever arises – though he will need to stay beyond the summer to try and make it a reality.

He told the We Are Liverpool podcast: “I don’t really know, it’s almost comical now isn’t it, I almost have to play on it.

“I don’t know how I can live up to the goal, no matter what the goal is, even the lads are giving me a bit of stick.

“[In my] school team you couldn’t stop me, I was up front, literally, then you get pushed back.

“I did get a few hat-tricks for the school team, that’s for sure.”

Surely, if he stays at Anfield, the goal is coming!