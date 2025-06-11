Florian Wirtz will soon become Liverpool’s record signing and only he was able to match Mohamed Salah‘s output for goals and assists across the last two seasons.

It is no secret that the club do their due diligence when it comes to data for any new acquisition, and you can be certain the pursuit for Wirtz has been no different.

With the club to blow their transfer record out of the water, his every move will inevitably be in the spotlight. His numbers, though, offer a clear indicator of what Reds can expect.

Incredibly, the 22-year-old is only one of two players in Europe’s big five leagues to score 10 or more goals and assist 10 or more goals across the last two seasons – as per TransferMarkt.

The only other player to achieve that feat? Mo Salah.

Voted the Bundesliga’s Players’ Player of the Season for two seasons running, Wirtz managed 10 goals and 13 assists in 2024/25 and 11 goals and 12 assists in 2023/24.

The numbers only account for performances in the league, with Salah managing 29 goals and 18 assists in 2024/25 and 18 goals and 10 assists in the season prior.

• READ: Wirtz: What LFC will get – elite passing, creation and dribbling

It is a level of consistency that few can manage, as exemplified by Salah and Wirtz being the only two in Europe’s top five leagues to hit double figures for goals and assists in two seasons running.

Wirtz’s impending arrival, therefore, adds to the excitement as the two will complement each other and offer a new dynamic in Arne Slot‘s side as he looks to build on the title success.

Deal in final stages

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday evening that Liverpool had ‘verbally agreed in principle’ to a deal worth £127 million for Wirtz, including add-ons.

Quickly, though, UK journalists insisted that talks have yet to conclude but are in the final stages, with the structure of the deal still being negotiated.

The end is seemingly in sight for what has felt like a never-ending transfer story, with a medical and official announcement the next steps once a deal between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen has been formally agreed.

For now, continue to watch his highlight reels and ponder what he will inject into the Liverpool side.

