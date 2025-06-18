The Premier League has warned supporters that fixtures will be subject to change at short notice in the upcoming season after a record nine clubs qualified for European competition.

Liverpool and the other 19 clubs have had their 2025/26 season plotted after the release of the fixture list on Wednesday, with the Reds opening against Bournemouth on August 15.

The fixture list is subject to change due to TV selections and clashes with European dates, which the Premier League has warned could lead to late changes to the schedule.

A statement explains:

“The Premier League understands the need to confirm fixture date and times as early as possible. Our fixture announcements will continue to provide around six weeks’ notice ahead of fixtures prior to January, and five weeks thereafter. “Owing to our clubs’ performances in Europe last season, a record nine Premier League teams will play in UEFA competitions in the 2025/26 season. While the Premier League celebrates this success, it will come with an impact on the scheduling of League matches. “There is an increased likelihood of Premier League fixtures moving at relatively short notice, after our fixture announcements, should our clubs progress to the knockout rounds of these competitions. “Supporters are asked to consider this when planning for Premier League fixtures, particularly when their club or opposition is playing in the latter stages of UEFA competitions.”

* TV 2025/26 fixture announcement dates, subject to change

It will inevitably lead to travel chaos for supporters later in the season, many of whom book transport and accommodation well in advance to avoid being taken advantage of.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have all qualified for Europe, although Palace are fighting to keep their place amid ownership issues.

Increase in the number of live TV matches

The new broadcast rights cycle starts this season and it sees an increase in the number of games live on TV, with up to 270 of the 380 fixtures to be broadcast live.

Sky Sports will show a minimum of 215 in the UK, with TNT Sports covering 52 – with every game outside of the blackout 3pm slot to be broadcasted.

The Premier League explains that “the increase in matches broadcast in the UK comes predominately from Sky Sports showing the fixtures displaced to the Sunday 2pm slot due to clubs’ participation in European competitions the previous week.”

Liverpool were live on TV in the UK 29 times during their title-winning season, the joint-most alongside Arsenal, and a similar number will be expected in 2025/26, if not more, due to the new rights agreement.

This, of course, means fixture dates and kickoff times will readily be subject to change and supporters will be asked to react accordingly once more.