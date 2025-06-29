➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL.UK. 11.05.1986. LFC are 'double' winners- F A Cup and Canon League Div 1 Champions. Player manager Kenny Dalglish holds thetrophies aloft as the open-top bus makes its triumphant parade through Liverpool.

QUIZ: How well do you know the event for these iconic Liverpool images?

Liverpool have not been short of iconic moments throughout the club’s illustrious history, but how well will you know the context from one single image? Time to find out!

From legendary players and the goals they scored to league titles and European Cups, the Reds have seen it all both domestically and across Europe.

Within every triumph exists a moment captured in time: a celebration, a trophy lift or a manager’s moment in the spotlight.

Expert photographers are always on hand to commemorate the special moments and here, we test your knowledge on the context behind an iconic image throughout Liverpool’s history.

Good luck!

There are 15 iconic images, how well will you do?

Finished that? Try some of these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025